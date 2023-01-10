Redhill Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off PUMA & Adidas Sportswear, Burn Calories After CNY Feasts

Redhill Warehouse Sale 2023 Has Up To 80% Off Athletic Gear This CNY

Since it’s the new year, getting back in shape tops many lists of resolutions for the next 12 months. And while some may have already picked up the habit of keeping healthy, some might still struggle to find their motivation.

If you belong in the latter, this is your sign, as there’s a chance for you to snag some new workout clothes with generous discounts.

With up to 80% sales on brands like Adidas, PUMA, and Under Armour, the LINK Warehouse sale lets you get the gear you need to burn calories after all that feasting during Chinese New Year.

The sale will last for three days, from 12 to 15 Jan, and will also feature additional items like accessories and bedsheets to pile into your haul.

Step into the new year with new gym shoes

Successful burning of calories after CNY feasts doesn’t entail only one or two runs. It would take weeks, so you’d need a new pair of shoes for maximum comfort.

Although we won’t advocate for unnecessary spending, you may want to grab a pair of running shoes as a backup this coming year in case your current pair gives way unexpectedly.

Multiple models that use Adidas’ game-changing Boost technology will be available at the LINK Outlet Warehouse Sale.

Famed for their supreme bounce and comfort, models that rely on the Boost foam is a safe bet for any running you’re planning to do this year.

Whether you’re a male or female, options will be plentiful for those coming down for the warehouse sale.

If you’re still unsure, imagine your shoes giving out before an important event like the annual IPPT.

The sheer thought of that will get you planning a trip to the LINK Warehouse sale in double time.

Look the part before sweating all the CNY-goodness out

The first step to getting your couch potato significant other off their throne is having them look the part.

At the LINK Warehouse Sale, major sales for workout gear for all climates are on sale. Take these examples for the men that include shorts, joggers and dry-fit tees for intense sessions.

The combination of yoga tops and bottoms that have taken the OL world by storm is also available at the sale.

With seemingly every colour under the sun, you’ll be spoilt for choice, making your pick for one each day of the week an easy task.

Lastly, the sale also features accessories like duffle bags, shoe bags and water bottles for you to bring along the next time you go to the gym.

You have to make full use of that new gym membership you just bought for 2023, after all.

Redhill warehouse sale this CNY from 12 to 15 Jan

The LINK Warehouse sale will run from 12 to 15 Jan for one weekend only.

With only a few days left before celebrations are in full swing, expect long queues and big crowds at the sale.

Here’s how you can get there if you need a new set of workout gear:



LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore 159638

Dates: 12-15 Jan 2023

Opening hours: 11am-7pm

Nearest MRT station: Redhill

2023 may be the year we finally get in shape

We’ll inevitably binge more than we can burn off during the upcoming festivities.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t squeeze a workout between steamboats.

And who knows, this year may be the year that we finally make good on that promise to get in shape all those years back.

Disclaimer: Pictures used in the cover image do not depict the actual items on sale.

Featured image adapted from past sales on Google Maps.