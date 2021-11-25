Redhill Warehouse Sale Has Up To 80% Off Deals On Adidas & Puma

2021 has been a tough year for all of us. Thankfully, the holiday season will soon be upon us.

If you’re among those looking for some retail therapy this festive season, look no further.

The LINK Outlet Warehouse Sale is making a comeback until Sunday (28 Nov), where shoppers can enjoy deals of up to 80% from big brands like Adidas, Puma, Under Armour, and Superga.

Source

Here’s a preview of what shoppers can look forward to.

Adidas sneakers from $45

Comfort is everything when it comes to sports shoes.

These days, most of us are either identifying discounted items on our wishlist or stocking up on gifts for our loved ones.

For sneakerheads, it seems updating your collection won’t be an issue because Adidas shoes are retailing from an easily affordable $45 per pair.

Source

The Adidas ZX 2K Boost Shoes are made of mesh and equipped with comfortable midsole cushioning. At $90 per pair, you’ll be able to save at least $110 compared to its original price.

Source

Puma & Superga sneakers from $20

Puma fans can also take their pick from sneakers going for as low as $35.

Source

The Puma Ultraride has a light and airy midsole that’s perfect for running. Now that we can travel, maybe you should consider it for hikes and adventures in faraway destinations.

Source

According to the post, Superga sneakers will be retailing from $20 for kids and $35 for adults. As such, parents should consider shopping with their children who outgrow their footwear fairly quickly.

Sportswear from Adidas, Under Armour & Puma

Now that many of us have embraced the cycling and hiking lifestyle, you’ll be happy to learn that Adidas and Puma are offering sportswear at affordable prices.

Source

For men, Adidas has jackets, shorts, and shirts from $20. You can fill up your luggage with quality sportswear for upcoming adventures in the city or overseas.

Source

Meanwhile, women will be spoilt for choice from various sports bras, leggings, and apparel.

Source

Under Armour will also be offering sportswear from just $15 at the sale. Regardless of your plans for 2022, you can stock up on a few tops while they’re at a huge discount.

Source

LINK Warehouse Sale in Redhill until 28 Nov

The LINK Warehouse Sale in Redhill runs until Sunday (28 November).

To enter, you’ll need to be either fully vaccinated or have negative PET results from an MOH-approved Covid-19 test provider within the last 24 hours.

Here’s how to get there if you’re planning on shopping soon.

LINK Warehouse Sale

Address: 9 Chang Charn Road, Singapore

Dates: 25–28 Nov 2021

Opening hours: 11am–7pm

Nearest MRT station: Redhill

Remember to shop safely

Thanks to the LINK Warehouse Sale, you can stock up on sportswear and sneakers that have probably been on your wishlist in the past few months.

While these awesome deals make us enthusiastic, remember to wear your mask and follow social distancing measures. The pandemic isn’t over just yet, so we need to keep ourselves and those around us safe.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from past LINK Warehouse Sale on Facebook and Facebook.