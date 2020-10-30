Account Information Of 1.1M RedMart Users Sold Online In Data Breach

These days, data breaches against e-commerce websites are becoming increasingly common as these sites tend to store personal information.

ShopBack suffered from a data breach recently, and on Friday (30 Oct), Lazada said they also found a data breach.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), there are around 1.1 million RedMart accounts being sold on a certain forum.

RedMart is an online supermarket owned by Lazada.

CNA then reached out to Lazada, who said they found a data breach.

Lazada is currently investigating. Meanwhile, they’ve blocked unauthorised access to their database.

CNA came across an account purporting to have the personal information of 1.1 million accounts from a RedMart database.

This account claims to have the following information:

Email

Password

Address

Name

Phone number

Partial credit cards

According to what Lazada told CNA, the information isn’t linked to any database on Lazada and is over 18 months out of date.

Lazada had bought over RedMart in 2016.

Lazada reaching out to customers

Lazada also told CNA that they’re currently reaching out to affected customers to ask them to change their account credentials.

If you receive such an email, you’re highly advised to change your password to prevent any unauthorised access.

They’re also working to resolve the issue, Lazada said.

Data protection is important

As more of us rely on online transactions to shop, we might forget that we’re offering up our personal information to websites.

Data breach incidents are becoming more common these days. Access to your email address can potentially compromise other accounts if they share the same password.

From there, nefarious users can use your accounts to hack or commit fraudulent transactions.

To avoid such trouble, always remember to use a unique password for every account and change them regularly.

Using multiple email accounts is recommended as well.

