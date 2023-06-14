Registers Of Electors Open From 15 June, S’poreans To Check If They Can Vote

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Check If Your Name Is In The Registers Of Electors From 15 June

The time to potentially vote in a presidential election is arriving.

The Elections Department (ELD) said in a press release on Wednesday (14 June) that from tomorrow (15 June) onwards, the Registers of Electors will be open for public inspection.

Singaporeans can check their particulars either electronically or at a community centre, community club, or ServiceSG centres.

Those who are overseas can check their particulars offline at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

During this inspection period, which lasts until 28 June, Singaporeans can either ask to include or omit their names from the register.

Registers of Electors open from 15 to 28 June

ELD said in the press release that the revised registers contain the names of all qualified electors as of 1 June.

A person is qualified if they’re a Singapore citizen, 21 years old or above, is not disqualified under any written law, and has a Singapore residential address.

For those who are based overseas, they will simply need a local contact address to qualify.

If you’re a Singapore citizen, you can check your particulars in the registers electronically through any of the following platforms:

Voter Services on the ELD website

“My Profile” on the Singpass app

“Home” on LifeSG App or LifeSG portal

If you can’t check electronically, you may visit any community club, centre, or ServiceSG centre included in Annex B of this link.

Submit claim or objection during period of inspection

If you’ve checked your particulars and if, for example, your name is omitted or your particulars aren’t updated, you can submit a claim.

You can also submit an objection to remove a name from the register.

The claims and objections can be submitted online at Voter Services on the ELD website, ELD said.

Alternatively, you can do so in person at community centres, clubs, or ServiceSG centres, the ELD office, and Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.

Subsequently, a claimant list containing a list of claims will be made available from 12 Jul to 19 Jul.

Those whose names were removed for failing to vote can apply to have their names restored via Voter Services on the ELD website as well.

ELD encourages these people to apply early.

“Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an Election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken,” ELD warned.

