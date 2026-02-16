‘Marry already but forgot to invite you’: S’poreans share ‘best comeback’ to intrusive questions during CNY

Singaporeans suggest funniest ‘comebacks’ to relatives’ intrusive questions during CNY

As the Chinese New Year (CNY) rolls around, many Singaporeans look forward to reunion dinners, bak kwa, and red packets.

For some, however, it also marks the annual return of intrusive questions from well-meaning relatives.

Reddit thread asks for best comebacks during CNY

A thread posted on r/askSingapore on 13 Feb sparked a wave of humorous — and occasionally savage — replies.

Titled “Singles & DINKs in SG, what is your best comeback to intrusive questions from pesky relatives during CNY?”, the post invited Redditors to share how they deal with questions such as, “When are you getting married?” or “When are you having kids?”

Some relatives, the Original Poster (OP) added, even go as far as making “snarky accusations” that those being questioned are “picky or selfish”.

“Give me your best comeback to survive the interrogation!” the OP wrote.

Netizens respond with witty comebacks

Redditors wasted no time serving up punchy one-liners.

One of the most upvoted responses read: “Marry already but forgot to invite you.”

Some took a sharper tone. One commenter shared a savage retort to questions about having kids, flipping the discomfort back onto the asker.

One user suggested replying “tomorrow” — with a completely straight face — whenever pressed about marriage or children.

Others opted for practical humour. One netizen quipped that saying “Single no need to give angbao” can quickly end the conversation.

Also read: Man in S’pore advertises himself as ‘boyfriend for rent’ on social media for Valentine’s Day & CNY

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from simon2579 on Canva, for illustration purposes only.