12 Rescue Puppies With Mahjong Names In Need Of New Homes

Dogs without roofs over their heads either end up on the streets or in shelters if they’re lucky. Finding a proper home may be ruff, so this is where animal shelters step in to help their rescue puppies find warmth in the embrace of new, devoted owners.

On 14 Mar, Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD) introduced 12 adorable pups currently in need of furever homes. The canines were apparently all rescued from the Northern parts of Singapore in January.

In the post, the animal welfare organisation said that they’re actively looking for potential dog owners to adopt their rescue puppies.

Here’s what you need to know before planning to adopt them as your new life companions.

Non-HDB approved puppies named after Mahjong game

Meet the 12 adorable pups, all of which are aged between 9 to 10 weeks old.

In case you haven’t noticed, all of them have names referencing the classic Chinese tile-based game, mahjong.

With names like Bai Ban and Yi Wan, owners needn’t worry too much about having difficulties remembering what to call their pups.

They are also observed to be smart, active, and playful, so new owners may look forward to taking these pups on frequent outdoor walks.

Puppies rescued in Northern parts of Singapore in January

ASD shared with MS News that they first picked up the 12 puppies earlier in January during the Northeast Monsoon season.

They were rescued from 2 different litters in the northern parts of Singapore.

They’ve already had their first vaccination and are ready for adoption. However, ASD reminded that mandatory sterilisation and training are required for the puppies at a later period.

Hence, potential owners must take note to sterilise their pet dogs once they have matured.

Since the puppies are not HDB-approved, only potential adopters who stay in non-HDB housing may bring them home.

Mahjong puppies need dedicated owners

Regardless of where they came from, every dog deserves a devoted and responsible owner who can shower them with love and care.

So before you apply to adopt the dogs, make sure that you’re able to stay committed and give an adequate amount of time and attention to the puppies.

If you’re keen to adopt them, you can start your dog adoption process by contacting ASD via email at info@asdsingapore.com to request an Adoption Application Form.

We hope that the rescue puppies will find their furever homes soon.

Featured image courtesy of Action for Singapore Dogs.