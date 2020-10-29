4 Adorable Puppies In Singapore Need New Homes, 1 Requires Medical Treatment

Like young children, puppies need loving and nurturing homes to grow up in, so they can live their best lives. Sadly, not all of them are born into such luxury.

On Wednesday (28 Oct), non-profit group Exclusively Mongrels Limited announced that it has 4 adorable puppies up for adoption. While most of the pups remain in good health, one has Babesia Gibsoni, a disease that requires treatment.

Here’s what you need to know about these fur kids blessed with adorable puppy dog eyes.

Adorable puppies with innocent stares

Roughly 2 months old, the 4 puppies currently under the care of Exclusive Mongrels Limited are irresistibly cute in their own ways.

Kopi is a female pup that can fit in your bike basket. Exercise enthusiasts can probably bring her for a slow ride in our lush parks—to exercise and bond simultaneously.

Pluto is a male pup with heartwarming puppy eyes which can bend you to his will. His lucky owner won’t be able to resist spoiling him with treats and munchies.

And then there’s Rosy, who can infect you with her optimism. Returning home to her enthusiastic barks after a long day at work will instantly erase your exhaustion.

Kopi, Pluto, and Rosy have received vaccination and remain in good health.

One pup requires medical treatment

Sadly, one of the pups requires medical treatment.

Female pup Chocolate has Babesia Gibsoni, which may result in fever or weakness, according to VCA Hospitals.

Adopters who are still keen on taking Chocolate home should thus do their research and be sure that they can commit to her treatment first.

Give adorable puppies a furever home

Aspiring adopters can contact Exclusively Mongrels Limited through their Facebook or Whatsapp at 97890569 to find out more.

As all the pups’ teeth are starting to grow, they’ll need proper management and care over the next few months.

If you’re ready to welcome these pups into your home, then do consider adoption. Note that they’re not HDB-approved, so make sure you’re aware of that before expressing your interest.

