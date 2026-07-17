Rescuers perform CPR on cat hit by pickup truck in Thailand, it survives

Rescuers perform CPR on cat after it was run over by pickup truck

Two rescue volunteers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a cat that was hit by a pickup truck in Ayutthaya, Thailand.

Thanks to their relentless efforts, the feline regained its vital signs and eventually recovered from its injuries.

Rescuers initially thought feline was dead

37-year-old Kantharak Raitook and 33-year-old Watcharapol Suporn, both volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were sitting along the road in Sena District when they witnessed a cat get run over by a pickup truck.

Thinking it was dead, the pair initially planned to move the cat’s body off the road to keep it from being run over again.

However, they found out that although the cat had stopped breathing, its body was still warm.

They then decided to apply their emergency rescue knowledge instead.

Rescuers performed CPR on cat for 30 minutes

For 30 minutes, the rescuers tirelessly administered CPR on the feline.

One of them supported the animal’s head, while the other continuously performed chest compressions.

Thanks to the volunteers’ efforts, the cat regained its breathing, much to the relief of everyone at the scene.

The video of the rescue later became viral, earning Mr Kantharak and Mr Watcharapol widespread praise.

Cat eventually recovered

Pornkamol Phianphong, who later adopted the cat, said it was unconscious and bleeding from its mouth and nose when it was transferred to his care, Khaosod reported.

He then rushed the animal to the veterinarian, who said it had a good chance of survival if it made it through the night.

Fortunately, the cat regained its consciousness the next morning.

Its condition gradually improved until it fully recovered and regained its ability to walk.

Mr Pornkamol has named the male cat, which is estimated to be two years old, Boon Rod, meaning “survived through merit”.

Also read: Man in Thailand performs CPR on electrocuted cat, saves its life

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Featured image adapted from ใหม่ พรกมล เพียรพงษ์ on Facebook, Khaosod.