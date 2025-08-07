Man in Thailand performs CPR on electrocuted cat, saves its life

Man revives cat that had been electrocuted while climbing utility pole

A man in Thailand earned praise online for reviving a cat that had been electrocuted while climbing a utility pole.

The incident was later uploaded to the man’s TikTok page @bingbing2070, showing a 27-second video of him performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by chest compressions on a cat lying motionless on the ground.

A few seconds later, the animal can be seen moving slightly, relieving bystanders at the scene.

Man steps in to administer chest compressions on injured cat

The man told the Thai media that he works as a vet assistant at a local university in Bangkok and knows how to perform CPR on animals.

On the day of the incident, his daughter had told him about the cat being electrocuted.

Upon arrival at the scene, he witnessed a person providing CPR on the injured feline. However, he noticed that they were doing it incorrectly.

He then stepped in and offered to help.

He emphasised that the correct way to perform chest compressions is by applying compressions to the side of the cat’s body, not the stomach, reports Thai news site Bright TV.

Feline taken to hospital & recovers after treatment

The cat eventually regained consciousness but still had trouble breathing. It was consequently taken to an animal hospital.

According to the man, the animal is recovering and can already eat on its own.

Netizens wish cat a rapid recovery

After the clip went viral, many netizens flocked to ask about the cat’s health.

One woman expressed her relief after knowing the cat was safe. She also thanked those who had helped save its life.

Another netizen praised the man for his heroic act, saying he deserves admiration.

One commenter suggested that raising a cat in “a closed system” is the best practice to ensure safety for the animal.

Also read: Grab rider in Thailand frantically tries to revive cat after saving it from burning building



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @bingbing2070 on TikTok.