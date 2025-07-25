Grab rider in Thailand frantically tries to revive cat after saving it from burning building

Grab rider praised for rescuing tenant’s cat from condominium fire

A Grab rider in Thailand has earned praise after rescuing a cat from a condominium in Bang Sue district, Bangkok, where a fire had broken out.

Earlier this week on 21 July, TikTok user @pluem_sora posted an 11-second clip showing the man in the Grab uniform attempting to revive the grey feline.

In the clip, the cat lays motionless on the ground as the man checks for its pulse.

In response to MS News’ queries, the OP explained that the rider is a rescue volunteer.

While people were running down the building, he ran up to evacuate the helpless cat.

The cat’s owner had reportedly gone to another city while leaving the pet in his room with a fan on.

However, it is not clear what started the fire.

Cat has received appropriate medical care

After the video was posted, many expressed gratitude towards the rider for saving the cat, while some sought an update on its condition.

The Grab rider later visited the post and shared that the cat had been sent to receive medical care.

One netizen remarked that the cat was so lucky, saying they would return the favour if they were the cat owner.

Another person thanked the rider, calling him a hero.

