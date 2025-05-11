Orange kitten in M’sia gets head stuck in car headlight, owner rushes it to fire station for rescue

Orange cat gets stuck inside car headlight, owner rushes it to fire station

In true oyen fashion, an orange kitten stuck its head in a car headlight, forcing its owner to rush to a fire station in Tangkak, Johor, Malaysia, for help.

A firefighter posted footage of the rescue on TikTok last week, and it has since gained 1.6 million views.

Muhd ​​Amirullah Sahbari, one of the firefighters involved in the rescue, said a man came into the fire station in panic at around 9am on Wednesday (7 May), carrying his trapped kitten.

Anxiously, the car owner told them, “Please ask the fire department for help to save my cat.”

Kitten remained calm during rescue

Without wasting time, firefighters conducted an initial assessment to identify the risks before conducting the rescue.

Meanwhile, the kitten stayed still as the authorities assessed the situation, looking like it had not a single thought in its eyes.

The kitten was calm even during the rescue, when a firefighter used a pair of pliers to nip away parts of the headlight until they could pull it apart to free the cat. “After the rescue was carried out, Oyen did not suffer any injuries,” Mr Muhd told Sinar Harian. He said he is always ready to assist in any situation, including those involving pets, but reminded pet owners to take good care of their animals to avoid accidents. Netizens expect as much from orange cat However, netizens weren’t surprised—orange cats are notorious troublemakers often needing rescue by firefighters. They said the kitten must have been really naughty to get itself stuck in a random place like a headlight. Some also said the calm kitten looked unbothered, like it’s used to trouble and plans to keep causing it.

