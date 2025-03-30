Tiny kitten in M’sia gets head stuck in tip of traffic cone, netizens wonder how it got there

Tiny kitten gets head stuck inside tip of traffic cone

Kittens are known for their playful curiosity, but one little feline in Malaysia took things a step too far — eventually getting its tiny head stuck inside the tip of a traffic cone.

Firefighter @norikwan69, who helped with the rescue, shared footage of the bizarre incident on TikTok on 22 March.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 411,800 views as netizens marvelled at the kitten’s predicament.

Kitten squeals in protest while being rescued

In the 27-second clip, the kitten’s head can be seen poking out of the narrow tip of an orange traffic cone, trapped and helpless in the backseat of a vehicle.

The scene then jumps to a firefighter gently pushing the kitten’s head into the cone to get it out.

As he performs the rescue, the feline makes tiny mews of protest, almost as if it’s too proud to receive help.

With a final nudge, the firefighter successfully dislodges the kitten’s head, causing it to slide out of the cone and onto the ground with an indignant meow.

Netizens wonder how kitten ended up inside traffic cone

Many netizens were amused by the mischievous kitten and wondered how it ended up in such a predicament. The firefighter speculated that it had likely crawled in while playing.

Some commented that the feline was lucky, it was cute as it was difficult to get angry at it.

Others joked that even though the kitten wasn’t an oyen — known for their chaotic nature — it still managed to find trouble inside an orange-coloured object.

Some also marvelled at how firefighters seem to do everything these days, from saving humans to rescuing wayward animals.

