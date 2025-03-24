Dog in M’sia gets tangled in football goal net, looks embarrassed as firefighters conduct rescue

Dog in Malaysia gets tangled in football goal net, looks ashamed during rescue

A dog that was perhaps too enthusiastic to play goalkeeper found itself tangled in a football goal net in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, prompting firefighters to rescue it.

The video of the amusing rescue was posted on TikTok by one of the firefighters, Azlin Norssham, during the weekend and has since gained one million views.

Dog looks embarrassed for getting itself in tangled situation

In the 50-second video, two firefighters are seen approaching the goal post as one of them takes a video, singing a tune famously used as background music for funny videos on social media.

As they walk closer to the goalpost, it becomes clear that the firefighters are there to rescue a poor dog that was entangled in the net.

While one of the firefighters begins cutting away at the net to rescue him, the dog looks at the cameraman with resentment for laughing at its fate.

As the rescue continues, the dog’s expression shifts to that of regret and embarrassment for the situation it got itself into.

Netizens thank firefighters for rescuing animal

Many netizens expressed that they felt bad for laughing at the dog’s fate.

“He’s about to cry,” several users commented.

Others pointed out that the dog looked like it was plotting its revenge towards the cameraman, who laughed at it instead of helping.

Many also thanked the firefighters for looking beyond species when conducting rescues, helping not only people but also animals.

