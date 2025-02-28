Cow falls upside down into drain in M’sia, kicks its legs while being rescued by firefighters

Cow found upside down inside narrow drain in Malaysia

In a strange turn of events, a cow was found upside down in a drain in Penang, Malaysia.

The video, posted by @fien_aron on TikTok last weekend, sent netizens into fits of laughter and has since garnered 5.4 million views.

In the 12-second clip, firefighters were seen looking towards the ground, one of them shaking his head in disbelief.

The camera then pans to the cow that had fallen inside a narrow drain with all four legs stretched towards the sky.

When the rescuers tried to tie a rope on the animal to pull it out, the cow resisted, kicking its legs wildly that it splashed water from the drain.

Firefighters had difficulty rescuing the cow

According to the OP, firefighter Mohd Supian bin Norharun, the incident occurred on 30 Dec 2024.

He believes the cow fell into the drain after being shoved by other cows.

“It took a team of six firefighters to save the cow and it [the operation] was only completed after 40 minutes,” said the firefighter to WeirdKaya.

Mohd Supian added that the narrow drain, as well as the fact that the animal became aggressive, complicated the rescue operation.

Netizens amused by both cow and firefighters

Many netizens were baffled at how the cow got into its position.

Some pointed out that the cow didn’t seem to want rescue, humorously speculating that it perhaps wanted to stay there because it was going through a hard time.

One TikTok user wrote that they wanted to complain about their life, but their problems could not compare to the cow’s bad luck.

Others commented on the firefighter’s expressions, noting that they looked resigned to the situation and seemed like they wanted to call for help themselves.

Meanwhile, some commenters said that this incident only proves that firefighters’ job is not just to put out fires, but to rescue any species in need of their help.

