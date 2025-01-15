Woman in Indonesia gets nose ring stuck on chair, firefighters keep mood light during rescue

Woman in Indonesia gets nose ring stuck on chair

Firefighters often handle more than just fire rescues, but recently, Indonesian firefighters were called to assist with a particularly unusual incident.

A woman accidentally got her nose ring caught on a chair, leaving her stuck to the furniture for some time.

The video, originally shared on the TikTok page @porteegoods, quickly went viral, amassing over 4 million views when it was reshared on X.

It’s believed the incident occurred while the woman was working in an office.

Her co-workers attempted to free her but were unsuccessful.

They then transported her to the fire station in the back of a van, keeping the chair close to her nose to prevent further injury.

Firefighters keep mood light-hearted during rescue

Upon arrival, firefighters had the woman sit on the chair, facing the backrest, as they wheeled her towards the fire station.

Throughout the rescue, the team maintained a light-hearted atmosphere, likely to ease the woman’s tension before getting to the serious work.

They brought out a metal cutter, an axe, and a chainsaw, playfully pretending to use them for the operation.

In the end, they simply used pliers to carefully detach the woman’s nose ring from the chair.

After the rescue, the team jokingly sang “Happy Birthday” and even danced.

The woman appeared in good spirits after being freed, posing for a photo with her rescuers and smiling as though nothing had happened.

Another video showed her and her colleagues being driven around in a fire truck and enjoying themselves at the station after the incident.

Netizens amused by nose ring mishap

Many netizens found the woman’s misfortune amusing, with some admitting it made them laugh uncontrollably, while others felt embarrassed for her.

One user even pointed out that the chair her nose ring got stuck on was quite expensive.

Others expressed their delight over how the woman and her colleagues played around at the station, likening them to kindergarten students on a study tour.

