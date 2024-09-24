Residents in M’sia ask govt to cut trees following recent deaths caused by fallen trees

Malaysia residents ask government to cut trees after deaths

In recent weeks, multiple reports of large trees falling onto roads in Malaysia have emerged, with some incidents leading to fatalities.

In Kuantan, both the state assemblymen’s service centres and the city hall received numerous reports about fallen trees.

There were also requests for tree removal after the strong winds and heavy rain on 17 Sept.

On 18 Sept, an elderly man died while his granddaughter was injured when a tree fell on them at a campsite following a storm.

As a result, residents across the country have urged their local governments to cut down trees to prevent further life-threatening accidents.

State assemblymen receive requests to cut down trees

Teluk Intan State Assemblyman Sim Chun Siang revealed that he received more than ten calls in one day on September 17 and 18, requesting personnel to cut down the trees.

In response, they sent personnel to the location to assess whether it was necessary to cut down the trees.

However, some trees did not pose any threat and thus did not need to be cut despite public concerns.

Semambu State Assemblyman Chen Junguang also said that his service centre received fallen tree reports and tree-cutting requests.

“According to data, the city hall received 26 complaints of fallen trees after the heavy rain and has quickly dispatched personnel to handle them.”

Meanwhile, Kuantan City Councillor Chen Yiwen pointed out that long before the falling tree incidents, the City Hall had been paying attention to the condition of trees in various areas of Kuantan, conducting regular inspections.

He urged the public to pay attention to safety and avoid parking their cars under large trees when it is raining.

Penang cuts down unhealthy trees

Similarly, 200 fallen tree complaints have been made on the opposite side of the country in Penang, where an incident killed a father and daughter who had been visiting.

Last month, the Penang City Council (MBPP) cut down 86 diseased trees on Penang Island due to safety concerns.

An additional 27 trees have been marked for removal starting next week.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Ir A Rajendran said the trees are 60 to 80 years old, with stunted roots that make them unstable and prone to falling in strong winds and heavy rain.

He said in a press conference:

We are prioritizing life safety because the trees in question are getting bigger and taller over time, but the growth of their roots is stunted because of the narrow space due to the proximity of ditches and roads.

The MBPP is also considering cutting down 54 more unhealthy trees in the future.

