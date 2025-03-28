Restaurant in M’sia apologises for playing prayer call at wrong time & causing diners to break fast 3 mins early

Malaysian fast-food restaurant apologises for causing diners to break fast 3 minutes early

Darsa Fried Chicken, a Malaysian fast-food restaurant, allegedly played the Maghrib prayer call at the wrong time, causing diners at their Puncak Alam branch to break their Ramadan fast three minutes earlier than usual.

The fast-food chain formally apologised for the incident that occurred last Monday (17 March).

Diners broke fast early due to early prayer call

In the statement, the Muslim-owned fast-food chain admitted that the Maghrib prayer call, which marks the end of fast during Ramadan, was broadcast at 7.26pm. This is three minutes earlier than the actual Maghrib time for the Kuala Selangor area, which is at 7.29pm.

This caused several diners at the restaurant to break their fast early.

“We acknowledge that this error caused some of our customers to break their fast earlier than the designated time,” the fast-food chain said.

The statement was originally shared on 18 March, but was reiterated yesterday (27 March).

Urged diners to make up for the fast

The fast-food chain took full responsibility for the blunder and urged affected diners to make up for the fast in accordance with religious obligations.

To ensure that a similar mistake does not happen, Darsa Fried Chicken said that it will align its prayer call timings with the official prayer schedule.

According to Malay Mail, the popular chain reiterated its apology after customers shared their disappointment over breaking their fast early on social media.

