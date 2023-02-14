New S’pore Ride-Hailing App Geolah Charges Drivers Zero Commissions, Promises Lower Peak-Hour Fares

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Ride-Hailing App Geolah Allows Passengers To Book Rides, Carpool & More

Ride-hailing apps have been popular in Singapore for many years as they provide convenient transport.

Though inflation has pushed prices sky-high, one new Singapore-based ride-hailing app is promising lower fees during peak hours.

Beta launched on Tuesday (14 Feb), Geolah is a player to watch among the likes of other ride-hailing platforms in Singapore.

Ride-hailing app Geolah charges drivers zero commission fees

Geolah, which describes itself as a “Singaporean self-funded startup”, is a new ride-hailing app that charges its drivers zero commission fees.

This will allow drivers to earn more income for their daily expenses such as car rental, petrol, and parking.

Instead of commission fees, co-founder Deniel Singh said the company will earn revenue through other avenues.

According to Tech In Asia, Geolah’s main source of income will be from advertisements and rebates from digital payments, insurance, and automotive firms.

Stable fares for passengers

With artificial intelligence (AI) powered fare calculation and an algorithm for matching rides, Geolah also hopes to provide stable fares to passengers.

When deciding fares, the system will factor in important information such as trip distance, weather, and peak hours.

Passengers will be able to book a trip for private hire vehicles (PHV), fixed meter taxis, or a private chauffeur for one, four, or eight hours.

Speaking to Tech In Asia, Mr Singh promised lower ride fares than all their competitors during peak hours.

In the coming months, more services will be introduced on the app. This will include carpooling as well as deliveries of parcels, food, and groceries.

Additionally, Geolah is looking to potentially expand into foreign markets like Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and even Australia and New Zealand.

Beta app launches on 14 Feb

On 14 Feb, Geolah launched its passenger beta app, which is now available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

According to their Facebook post, they managed to recruit over 2,000 drivers in six weeks.

In addition, the firm has secured partnerships with lucrative companies in the blockchain, car rental, and travel industries.

“Our CS teams will continue to build awareness (and) engage partner-drivers across various social media (and) offline channels,” Mr Singh shared in a press release.

The company has also applied for Land Transport Authority (LTA) licences, with approval expected to come in Mar 2023.

A “roadmap” of milestones on Geolah’s official website states that that’s when they intend to have their official launch as well.

With Geolah, people in Singapore will have another option for getting around. Drivers will no doubt appreciate the zero commission fees too.

