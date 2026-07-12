‘Patriotic’ man rides Anywheel bicycle on road in Serangoon with large national flag

Man spotted riding an Anywheel bicycle on Singapore road with national flag

With National Day just around the corner, a man was getting in the patriotic spirit nice and early.

He attracted considerable attention cycling down a public road in Singapore, proudly displaying a national flag mounted on the front of his Anywheel bicycle.

Man cycles on road with Singapore flag

The eye-catching sight was shared on Instagram by @thesgdaily on 7 July, with the caption: “Found the most patriotic @anywheel.sg user.”

In the short video credited to TikTok user @kiewc, the cyclist could be seen riding by the side of the road on a green Anywheel bicycle.

He was holding onto the pole with his right hand, with a large national flag billowing as he pedalled along.

The flag also made the cyclist hard to miss, with passing motorists likely getting a clear view of the flag from a distance.

As the Original Poster (OP) filming the clip drew closer, the man also appeared to notice and turned his head towards the OP.

Netizens praise cyclist for patriotism

The unusual display quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many praising the man for being patriotic.

A netizen who saw the post said: “Go Uncle! Very patriotic!”

A commenter jokingly mentioned that he “must be part of the mobile contingent” for National Day.

A Facebook user also called the cyclist a “true blue Singaporean”, saluting both him and the national flag.

Another netizen liked the sight and even suggested rewarding the man with more CDC vouchers.

OP found it ‘really cute and definitely eye-catching’

The OP, Charlene, told MS News that she took the video on 4 July at around 4.25pm along Boundary Road.

“I was in the passenger seat of a car headed to NEX,” the 31-year-old content creator said.

She also shared that the unusual sight was “really cute and definitely eye-catching!”

Charlene told MS News that she could see the national flag from a distance, rising above the cars ahead of her.

“It was a great display of early national pride,” she enthused.

Also read: S’poreans encouraged to fly S’pore flag for 61st National Day, 60th year of National Pledge

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Featured image adapted from @kiewc on TikTok.