Exchange Student In S’pore Only Has M’sian Ringgit, Kind Driver Still Accepts Her Money

Kind Driver In Singapore Accepts Malaysian Ringgit From Exchange Student

Recently, a Thai-Japanese exchange student in Singapore found herself in an awkward situation in a Grab car.

At the end of the ride, she was shocked to find that she only had Malaysian ringgit in her wallet.

Thankfully, her Grab driver was still kind enough to accept the foreign currency.

Many netizens were also touched by the driver’s good-hearted gesture.

Only had Malaysian ringgit with her

TikTok user @hanae_nakaa, aka Hana, first posted about the encounter on Monday (13 Mar).

In the 30-second clip, she shared that she had “accidentally only brought Malaysian ringgit” despite being in Singapore.

However, her Grab driver was still willing to accept the foreign currency.

Based on the video, the OP seemed to have given the driver RM100 (S$30) for a S$24 ride.

In the background, the driver can be heard calculating the exchange rate so that he could give her the correct change.

After receiving the change, Hana thanked the driver in Mandarin for his kindness.

As she was leaving, the driver offered several tips that could help her cashless situation.

He suggested that she could call a taxi as they accept card payments.

The driver also pointed out a nearby bank where she could withdraw money in Singapore currency.

Speaking to MS News, Hana shared that the incident happened on Friday (10 Mar).

She revealed that she had offered to transfer the driver the money, but he decided to accept the ringgit anyway.

Netizens touched by the kind driver

Netizens were impressed and touched by the driver’s kind actions.

One individual noted that such drivers are not easy to find around Singapore.

Another TikTok user was grateful to see that there are “still kind soul(s) around”.

However, others pointed out that the driver may have given her less change than she should have received.

In response, some TikTok users expressed that the small difference was nothing to fuss over.

After all, the driver was already kind enough to accept her payment in ringgit.

In her statement to MS News, Hana shared that she’s thankful “he didn’t make it a problem”.

Fortunately for her, the Grab driver turned an awkward situation into a wholesome one.

