HDB resident shocked by drilling noise from roadworks after midnight around Jalan Besar

Loud drilling noise past midnight from roadworks near HDB in Jalan Besar jolts resident awake

A resident in the Jalan Besar area was left stunned after loud drilling noises from nearby roadworks shattered the silence past midnight, prompting her to question whether such works are even allowed at that hour.

Loud drilling heard after midnight

In a TikTok video posted on 11 Feb, user @jofwands captured the persistent sound of drilling coming from outside her HDB flat.

According to her caption, the noise began at about 12.11am. The original poster (OP) also indicated the location as “Larut Road/Kelantan Road.”

@jofwands Got a shock when I heard the drilling. It just happened. And the neighbours started scolding too. The time now is 12.11am as I’m posting this. Is there an emergency roadwork??? According to NEA website, drilling works within 150m of housing estate is not allowed after 10pm to 7am. @nea_sg @singaporehdb 📍 Larut Road / Kelantan Road ♬ original sound – Jessica Nami – Jessica Nami

“Got a shock when I heard the drilling. It just happened,” she wrote, adding that neighbours could be heard scolding as well.

The short clip shows a truck and several workers in the distance, while the unmistakable sound of drilling continues throughout.

The OP questioned whether the works were emergency-related, given the unusual timing.

She also pointed out that the National Environment Agency (NEA) states that construction work involving piling or drilling within 150 metres of residential premises is generally not allowed between 10pm and 7am.

Some netizens say it may be an emergency

The post sparked a discussion online, with some netizens speculating that the works could have been urgent.

One netizen shared that it is against regulations to carry out such works at such a late time, unless it is an emergency.

Another TikTok user shared that similar late-night works had taken place in Punggol, allegedly with approval to “rush work”.

However, others expressed frustration at the disruption, saying they would lodge a complaint if they were in the OP’s position.

An understanding commenter suggested that the workers might be on a tight schedule, adding that they would rather lose some sleep than have workers toil under the hot afternoon sun.

Construction works subject to noise regulations

Under the Environmental Protection and Management (Control of Noise at Construction Sites) Regulations, most noisy construction works are prohibited during stipulated night-time hours.

However, exemptions may be granted for urgent or essential works, such as emergency repairs to utilities or critical infrastructure.

Residents experiencing excessive or unauthorised noise can submit feedback through OneService or report the matter directly to the relevant authorities for investigation.

Companies that breach noise control regulations may face fines of up to S$40,000 upon conviction.

