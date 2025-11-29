Tiong Bahru Town Council adds iron net to outdoor courts after noise complaints, prevents pickleball play

Metal netting installed at Tiong Bahru courts to deter pickleball play

An outdoor hard court in Tiong Bahru has been fitted with metal netting after residents complained that the sound from pickleball games had disrupted their daily routines for nearly two years.

The structure, resembling a steel badminton net fixed across the centre of the court, effectively prevents the space under Block 78 Indus Road from being used for pickleball.

Photos and a post about the modification first surfaced online earlier this week, with the net appearing to have been installed on 19 November.

Games allegedly started at dawn & continued till night

According to Shin Min Daily News, the noise issue began in early 2024, when people started playing pickleball at the open-air court almost every day.

One neighbour recalled the games starting as early as dawn.

Games reportedly ran until about 6pm, before another group would take over and continue playing until as late as 9pm.

The constant “pop-pop” sound of the paddles and balls, combined with loud music and chatter from players, left residents increasingly frustrated.

Now, metal netting has been installed across both courts, at roughly the same height as a standard badminton net.

At least six notices had also been put up encouraging residents to use nearby facilities if they wished to play pickleball.

These include Delta Sports Centre, Kim Seng Community Club, and Kings Pickleball Arena.

Another notice reminded visitors to keep noise levels down during games or while playing music.

Residents mixed on noise impact, welcome intervention

18-year-old resident Mr Lim, who lives at Block 77, said that he was not directly affected by the noise.

However, he noted that neighbours at Block 78 — which directly faces the court — had told him that the noise had “seriously affected their lives”.

Another resident, 54-year-old Mr Zhang, felt the situation had improved recently and expressed support for the town council’s move.

“We live too close to the court, so we inevitably suffer from noise pollution. If adding wire mesh can improve the problem, I think it would be great for the residents here.”

Residents who live directly above the court said the issue was at its worst when up to four groups played simultaneously, each occupying half a court and hitting continuously.

45-year-old Ms Hong, who also lives nearby, said she works on weekdays and relies on weekends for rest, but the games regularly woke her around 7am.

She was unable to go back to sleep.

Town Council: Not all courts are suitable for pickleball

According to SMDN, the Jalan Besar Town Council said the courts in the estate were designed for different sports and activities, and not all courts are suitable for pickleball.

It added that residents who wish to play the sport should consider using nearby facilities specifically meant for it, such as Delta Sports Centre, Kim Seng Community Club, and Kings Pickleball Arena.

The town council said it will continue monitoring feedback from residents.

