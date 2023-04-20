Elderly S’porean Woman Injured After Robber Snatches Gold Chain In Selangor, Police Looking For Suspect

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist In Selangor Snatches Singaporean’s Gold Necklace, Takes Off Without It

If you enjoy embellishing your outfits with jewellery, consider being more cautious while on the go, especially when overseas.

An elderly Singaporean woman recently fell victim to a snatch theft attempt in Selangor, Malaysia.

A motorcyclist eyed a gold chain around her neck and pulled her to the ground while trying to yank it off.

Thankfully, she only sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident.

Gombak District Police are investigating the issue and are looking for the suspect.

Robber snatches gold chain off woman’s neck in Selangor

Recently, closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a snatch theft case in Malaysia made the rounds on social media.

According to the video’s time-stamp, the incident occurred at 10.50am on Tuesday (18 Apr).

The poster also alleged that the incident occurred at Batu Caves, Selangor.

In the video, a motorcyclist can be seen watching a couple from a distance for a moment.

The motorcyclist then approaches the woman and tries to grab the necklace she’s wearing.

The elderly woman is then dragged to the ground and tumbles due to the force before the robber takes off on his motorcycle.

Fortunately, the woman’s male companion promptly helps her up.

Victim is Singaporean, she sustained minor injuries

The Gombak District Police Headquarters released a statement via their Facebook page at 11.49pm the same day addressing the viral video.

In their statement, they confirmed that the incident occurred at Jalan SBC 1, Taman Sri Batu Caves in Selangor.

The police also said that the motorcyclist was unsuccessful in his robbery attempt as the necklace fell onto the road after snapping off the woman’s neck.

Nevertheless, the police stated that they are searching for the culprit involved.

The robber’s appearance is currently unknown as his face was blocked by their helmet during the incident.

However, police established that the suspect rode a blue Yamaha 135 motorcycle.

If found guilty of attempting to commit robbery, the motorcyclist may receive a fine.

He may also face up to seven years’ imprisonment under Section 393 of Malaysia’s Penal Code.

The police added that the snatch theft victim was a 64-year-old Singaporean woman who was walking with her husband when the incident occurred.

Thankfully, she only sustained light injuries on her knees and right hand due to her fall.

The police wrapped up their statement by appealing for the public to share any information they may have regarding the matter.

If you often wear jewellery, take this as a timely reminder to exercise caution while you’re on the go, especially in foreign countries.

