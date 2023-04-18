2 Men Suspected Of Involvement In Separate Snatch Theft Cases In Yishun, Arrested By Police

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Arrest 2 Men For Alleged Involvement In Snatch Theft Incidents At Yishun

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has arrested two men for suspected involvement in snatch theft cases in Yishun.

In the first incident, a 50-year-old man allegedly snatched an elderly female victim’s gold bracelet. In the second, a 70-year-old man allegedly seized a victim’s gold chain.

SPF has taken both ornaments as case exhibits.

Police arrest man for alleged involvement in snatch theft at Yishun

According to a press release on Sunday (16 Apr), police received an alert about a snatch theft incident at Yishun Central 1 on 14 Apr.

An unknown man had allegedly snatched an elderly female victim’s gold bracelet.

Officers from Woodlands Police Division then conducted ground enquiries and looked through images from police cameras.

They were able to establish the man’s identity and arrested him on 15 Apr. The officers were also able to recover the gold bracelet and seized it as a case exhibit.

SPF added that the man will be charged on Monday (17 Apr) under the offence of snatch theft.

If found guilty, he could face a jail sentence of between one to seven years and caning.

Second man snatched victim’s gold chain

On Monday (17 Apr), police shared a separate press release about another incident of snatch theft that also happened on 14 Apr.

This time, it happened along Yishun Avenue 2 at 7.05pm and involved the snatching of a gold chain.

Officers from Public Transport Security Command and Woodlands Police Division then conducted a joint investigation using ground enquiries and images from police cameras.

They were able to identify the man and arrest him within eight hours of the report.

After recovering the chain, SPF seized it as a case exhibit.

The perpetrator will be charged today (18 Apr), under the offence of snatch theft. He will similarly face one to seven years’ imprisonment and caning.

SPF reiterated that it will not tolerate such crimes. It added that it will spare no effort to apprehend and deal with such offenders according to the law.

