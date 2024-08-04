Tarp covering roof of Kampung Admiralty leaks during rain, forces SkillsFuture Festival to end early

Hole in Kampung Admiralty roof covered by blue tarp that leaked during heavy rain

The heavy rain on Sunday (4 Aug) afternoon literally put a dampener on a SkillsFuture Festival held at the atrium of Kampung Admiralty.

Despite the event being held indoors, rainwater fell on the event when a blue tarp covering a hole in the roof leaked.

Rainwater falls from Kampung Admiralty roof

A video of the strange situation was posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Sunday.

It showed that a portion of the blue tarp covering the roof had given way amid a heavy rainstorm.

The SkillsFuture Festival below appeared to be in disarray, with large puddles of water on the floor and tables and equipment being moved away to avoid the falling rain.

Just then, a large volume of water — which had accumulated in a corner of the tarp — splashed down onto two unfortunate people below, who ran away drenched.

Shrieks of surprise were heard from some people.

Rainwater soaked electronics, caused event to end earlier

The downpour occurred at around 1.45pm, reported 8world News.

A company representative who took part in the SkillsFuture Festival said their flyers were all soaked and their electronic equipment was almost damaged.

Thankfully, her colleague noticed that the blue tarp above wouldn’t be able to withstand the rain, so he moved the TV set out of the way first, added the woman, who declined to give her name.

Another company representative, from IT course provider @AskTraining, said some of their electronic equipment was doused by rain and may need to be repaired.

The unexpected incident caused the event, which was supposed to end at 5pm, to conclude earlier, he added.

Not the first time this has happened, claims retiree

This was not the first time something similar had happened, a 70-year-old retiree told 8world.

When he worked nearby a few years ago, a retractable white tarp was used to cover the hole, he said.

But when he went to Kampung Admiralty on Saturday (3 Aug), he noticed that it was changed to a blue tarp.

He believed the white tarp used previously was more sturdy, and wondered whether it was switched to the blue tarp as renovations were ongoing.

A netizen who posted on TikTok on 4 July said the roof over Kampung Admiralty’s open area was under renovation.

Nevertheless, the retiree felt that the situation was dangerous as there are sometimes children running around or cyclists in the area and they may slip on the wet floor.

Kampung Admiralty roof re-covered, rain subsides after 1 hour

Mr Henry Lim, 71, said he was surprised to see Kampung Admiralty’s community square filled with rainwater.

After the leak, some workers put the blue tarp back on but it was still dripping due to the rain.

The rain subsided after about an hour and the scene was quickly cleared.

However, the first company representative questioned the continued use of the blue tarp to cover the hole, saying it wasn’t a long-term solution.

That’s because if it has a poor load-bearing capacity, a similar incident might happen again, she feared.

