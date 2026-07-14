Rubbish bins removed from perishable handling centre at Changi Airport, causing ‘operational difficulties’

Business owner complains about removal of all rubbish bins from SATS Coolport

Recently, SATS Ltd reportedly removed all rubbish bins from SATS Coolport, a perishable handling centre within the Changi Airport premises.

It subsequently posted a notice instructing all parties collecting cargo from its Bulk Unitisation Programme (BUP) to remove their rubbish and leave the premises promptly after each collection.

Based on the notice seen by MS News, SATS introduced this new policy after users left behind piles of waste within and around its airfreight terminal premises.

Following this, a business owner filed a complaint saying the new arrangement has caused “operational difficulties” for importers, exporters, freight forwarders and cargo agents using the premises.

Policy leaves businesses with no practical way to dispose of trade refuse

Kevin Liang, owner of the wholesale florist Floral Market, sent a formal complaint to Changi Airport on 8 July.

In the email seen by MS News, Mr Liang revealed that SATS’ notice further states that businesses using its premises are not to use its operational areas and refuse bins to dispose of waste from their cargo collection and handling activities unless permitted.

“This leaves businesses with no practical means of disposing of unavoidable trade refuse while carrying out cargo collection activities,” he wrote.

The business owner, who regularly imports fresh flowers through SATS Coolport, explained that cargo collection inherently generates trade refuse.

These include cardboard cartons, plastic wrapping, straps, pallet wrapping and other packaging materials.

However, the current arrangement expects users to remove all waste, without allowing use of any rubbish bins in or around the handling centre’s premises.

Mr Liang said they support strict enforcement against littering and irresponsible waste disposal.

However, they also believe that “responsible businesses should not be denied access to basic hygiene facilities that enable proper waste disposal”.

What the law mentions

The Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations require occupiers of premises that generate trade refuse to provide suitable receptacles, Mr Liang noted.

They are prohibited from depositing any rubbish anywhere other than these receptacles, or causing or permitting these to be disposed of anywhere else.

The regulation states that if the premises are sublet, the chief tenant or the person receiving rent from the sub-tenants is legally considered the “occupier”.

In line with this, Mr Liang stressed that SATS’ new policy places responsible businesses in an “unnecessarily difficult position” when complying with good environmental and hygiene practices.

Business owners seek help from Changi Airport Group

Mr Liang said waste disposal facilities are basic operational necessities in commercial and logistics environments.

“Removing refuse bins does not prevent waste from being generated; it simply removes the means for users to dispose of it responsibly while on-site,” he wrote.

Mr Liang said they understand that Changi Airport Group wants to maintain a clean and safe airport environment.

However, he highlighted that the “current arrangement at SATS Coolport appears inconsistent with these objectives” as it discourages proper waste disposal by removing the facilities needed to support it.

Mr Liang said the new policy affected his business as well as many others.

This includes importers, exporters, freight forwarders and cargo agents who operate at the handling centre daily.

As such, they request that Changi Airport Group investigate this matter with SATS and review whether the prohibition on using on-site refuse bins is appropriate.

SATS responds, saying it continues to allow use of bins

In response to MS News‘ enquiries, a SATS spokesperson said they issued an advisory on 15 June to reinforce its existing waste management and housekeeping policy.

They said SATS has not removed or discontinued any waste disposal arrangements at SATS Coolport, adding:

“We have continued to allow the use of designated Open Top Container or OTC bin areas while working with industry stakeholders on longer-term solutions.”

They issued the advisory to protect the safety of everyone at the cargo terminal.

This comes after agents and consignees repeatedly broke down and sorted their cargo shipments at SATS Coolport facilities, which they are not permitted to do on the premises.

“This has generated significant waste, including packaging materials, cartons, pallets and straps, left behind at truck docks and common operational areas, posing obstruction, pest and safety risks in a high-traffic cargo environment,” they said.

Also read: trolleys abandoned at Changi Airport carpark spark debate, some blame parking fees

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Featured image courtesy of Mr Liang.