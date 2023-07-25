Rowdy Couple Argues With Others During ‘Barbie’ Screening In M’sia, Cinema Investigating Incident

Couple Leaves ‘Barbie’ Screening In Malaysian Cinema After Being Drunk & Disruptive

One of the worst things about going to the cinema is potentially having to deal with inconsiderate individuals who show no regard for others.

Recently, a TikTok user took to the platform to complain about a couple who were being rude and rowdy during a screening of ‘Barbie’ in Selangor, Malaysia.

His video shows the pair exiting the theatre, with the woman turning around at one point to swear at someone.

TGV Cinemas has since addressed the matter, stating that they and the authorities are looking into it.

Couple behaves rudely towards others in cinema

In his first post, TikTok user @eclent shared that the incident occurred during a late-night movie screening at TGV Cinemas in Sunway Pyramid last Friday (21 July).

The 12-second clip shows a couple walking out of a dark cinema in the middle of a film, which the OP said was ‘Barbie’.

Right at the start, an upset-looking woman in a green hoodie is pointing her drink angrily at someone.

She then continues walking up the stairs toward the exit with her male companion before turning to flash her middle finger and screaming, “F*** you!”

When someone boldly replies “F*** you too”, the man spins around and asks indignantly, “What did you say?” before the duo leaves the room.

The OP’s caption states that the two of them were drinking and chatting all throughout the two-hour film.

They only decided to leave right before the movie ended, and that’s when the altercation happened.

In addition to the verbal spat, the OP said that the woman, who appeared to be drunk, even poured her alcoholic drink on people who told her to be quiet.

Another user, @brown_boy797, managed to record the moment and shared the footage in the comments.

Understandably furious, one of the ladies on the receiving end of the impromptu ‘shower’ yells what sounds like, “F*** you, b****, I hope you rot in hell.”

TGV Cinemas apologises, says it’s investigating incident

In the comments section, another user who was presumably in the same theatre as the OP shared that she filed a police report on Sunday night (23 July).

The OP also reached out to TGV Cinemas, who apologised for the “unpleasant experiences” and said that it will conduct further investigations.

On Monday (24 July), he shared that TGV Cinemas got back with a more detailed response.

Apologising once again, the cinema chain operator listed steps they will be taking to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The steps include:

Implementing stricter bag checks to prevent patrons from bringing outside food and drinks into the cinema halls

Increasing the frequency of hall rounds to keep an eye out for disruptive behaviour

Providing staff with additional training on security procedures

It also declared that it has “a zero-tolerance policy for any behaviour that disrupts the safety or enjoyment” of its guests.

TGV Cinemas addressed the issue on their official Twitter page that same day as well, adding that it is cooperating with the authorities to investigate what happened.

TGV Cinemas also seems to be making amends with the affected patrons.

According to one user, the company called her boyfriend to offer them a voucher for TGV Indulge, a luxury dining package that comes with movie tickets.

In any case, we hope the authorities will be able to identify the two troublemakers and bring them to justice.

Featured image adapted from @brown_boy797 on TikTok.

