Woman Allegedly Leaves Big Mess In Tampines Cinema, Fellow Moviegoer Calls Her Out

Tampines Golden Village Moviegoer Calls Out Woman For Creating A Mess In Cinema

Though cinemas or movie theatres are usually dark for optimal enjoyment of a movie, some moviegoers seem to take advantage of this feature to behave inappropriately instead.

On Thursday (5 May), a woman called out a fellow moviegoer on Facebook for creating a big mess at Golden Village in Tampines Mall.

Other Facebook users also condemned her behaviour and urged moviegoers to exercise personal responsibility and be more considerate to cleaners.

Woman allegedly throws rubbish under Tampines cinema seats

On Thursday (5 May), a woman took to Facebook post to call out a fellow moviegoer who apparently made a mess at Tampines Mall’s Golden Village. The incident allegedly occurred at around 10.05pm in Hall 4, which was screening the latest Doctor Strange movie.

According to the post, the moviegoer in question rolled two bottles of wine she had brought and finished drinking under the seats. She also tossed a stack of disposable cups there.

The OP additionally claimed to have witnessed the woman wiping her hands on the headrest of the seat on her left.

Netizens urge moviegoers to be more responsible & considerate

Dismayed by the woman’s actions, commenters who saw the post condemned her behaviour.

This user believed her behaviour was so inappropriate that cinemas should ban her from returning.

Another shared that her mother used to be a cinema cleaner and that the rubbish moviegoers left behind only made her job harder. Therefore, she appealed to the public to be more considerate.

Spare a thought for others

Although many of us go to the cinemas to unwind, this doesn’t mean we can do anything we wish to.

A cinema is still a public space and we should spare a thought for other moviegoers. Moreover, we should sympathise with the cleaners who have to clean up after an entire cinema hall of people.

Therefore, let’s be more considerate by disposing of our trash responsibly after watching a movie.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.