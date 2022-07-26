Rui En & Taufik Batisah To Perform ‘Reach Out For The Skies’ At National Day Concert

Rui En & Taufik Batisah Will Reunite At National Day Concert On 6 Aug

Many Singaporeans will fondly recall learning National Day Parade (NDP) songs every year in school.

Back in 2005, the NDP song “Reach out for the Skies“, performed by Rui En and Taufik Batisah, became a hit, especially thanks to its catchy, accompanying dance moves.

Now, 17 years later, the duo will be reuniting on stage, performing the song at the Gardens by the Bay National Day concert.

Rui En will also be performing her song “Hate It” (讨厌) live.

Rui En & Taufik Batisah to perform “Reach out for the Skies”

On Monday (25 Jul), singer-actress Rui En took to Instagram to share that she will be performing at a National Day concert.

She said that she was “so stoked” to be performing for the first time in a very long time.

Rui En will be sharing the stage with Taufik Batisah and performing their iconic NDP song “Reach out for the Skies”.

The pair first made an appearance together singing the song at the 2005 NDP.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Rui En and Taufik last performed the song live on stage six years ago in 2016.

But besides its memorable lyrics, the song’s accompanying choreography was something many who were students back in 2005 would remember learning.

On that note, Rui En called those who remember the moves to take this opportunity to show them off. In her post, she wrote,

For the peeps who keep telling me how they were forced to learn the dance in school, now’s your time to shine!

To this, Taufik jokingly said in the comments that he too was forced to learn the dance.

Noting that she had the same experience, Rui En quipped that she executed the dance so many times that the moves have become ‘muscle memory’ for her.

Other local stars will also make an appearance

Jointly organised by Gardens by the Bay and Mediacorp, the concert is returning after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Class 95 DJ Jean Danker and 987 DJ Joakim Gomez will be hosting this edition.

On top of the NDP song, Rui En will also be performing “Hate It” (讨厌), from her 2002 debut album, “Rui En Vol. 01”.

Other stars that will be making an appearance at the concert on 6 Aug include:

Yung Raja

Benjamin Kheng

Annette Lee

SGAG’s Xiao Ming

Dick Lee and his band Omnitones

Shabir

To complete the dose of nostalgia, Alaric Tay and Chua Enlai will also be there, playing their famous Noose characters, Pornsak Sukhumvit and Nicholas Le Fong.

Catch concert on livestream

National Day songs like “Reach out for the Skies” are nostalgic for many who grew up learning and memorising them.

According to the Eventbrite website, the free general admission tickets for the concert have already been sold out.

But if you’re looking forward to catching Rui En and Taufik on stage again, you can tune in to the livestream on 6 Aug, either from your homes or via the screens at the Supertree Grove.

Jio your besties to catch the show with you and indulge in some nostalgia while hyping yourselves up for National Day celebrations.

