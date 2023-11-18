Running Man Cast Tries Satay & Explores Haji Lane In 2 Special S’pore Episodes

Running Man Singapore Episodes To Air On 19 & 26 Nov

Those who follow Korean reality television might already know that the ‘Running Man’ cast was in Singapore earlier this month.

As it turns out, the popular series will be debuting its Singapore episodes very soon.

Fans can look forward to not one, but two special episodes of the cast experiencing the sunny island.

According to Filmplace, the first episode will air tomorrow (19 Nov) while the other will go live on 26 Nov.

Preview of Running Man episodes shows cast exploring Singapore

While keen viewers have to wait one more day for the full show, SBS Running Man has released a preview of the episodes on YouTube.

The 40-second clips gave a sneak peek of the cast members’ hilarious shenanigans around Singapore.

The episodes will feature OG members like Yoo Jaesuk, Kim Jong-kook, and Song Jihyo as well as special guests Shin Ye-eun and Hong Jin Ho.

Together, the cast members experience the sights and sounds of the country, visiting areas like Lau Pa Sat for satay and Haji Lane in Bugis.

Unlike regular tourists though, they go through challenges such as a painful-looking foot massage.

Another teaser shows the cast gathered in what looks like a teepee, with cling wrap around their legs.

At one point, cast member HaHa even has a fake beard drawn on his face.

Cast was in Singapore for filming two weeks ago

The two ‘Running Man’ episodes in Singapore are the product of a collaboration between Filmplace and Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS).

With the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) as a destination partner, they were able to make the project a reality.

Other organisations and brand partners include Mandai Wildlife Group, Grab, and Bee Cheng Hiang.

This is also the first time that ‘Running Man’ has been filmed in the country.

“We are delighted to be a part of ‘Running Man’, South Korea’s globally loved variety programme, to showcase Singapore’s hidden gems and diverse offerings in creative and unique ways,” said Serene Tan, Regional Director, North Asia of STB.

“We hope these episodes featuring destination Singapore can inspire more audiences to travel to Singapore and uncover fresh perspectives of what Singapore can offer.”

To catch the episodes, those in Singapore can tune in to SBS’ official TV channels.

Featured image adapted from SBS Running Man on YouTube.