Running Man Stars Spotted Filming At Lau Pa Sat In S’pore, They Take Selfies With Fans

Running Man Hosts Spotted Visiting Lau Pa Sat In Singapore

As one of the longest-running Korean variety shows out there, Running Man has a pretty large fanbase of its own in Singapore. Its hosts were thus treated to a huge reception at Lau Pa Sat, where they shot scenes for the series.

Having touched down in Singapore on 4 Nov, the group apparently began filming immediately.

The hosts continued filming on Sunday (5 Nov) — fans spotted them at Haji Lane and Mandai Bird Paradise.

Running man hosts appear in Lau Pa Sat

According to Shin Min Daily News, netizens said that Running Man hosts Song Ji-hyo, Yoo Jae-seok and Ji Seok-jin appeared at Incheon airport on 4 Nov.

As such, the hosts — which include Song, Yoo, Ji, Haha, Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan — likely touched down in Singapore on the evening of the same day, shooting scenes immediately at Lau Pa Sat.

In addition to filming at the hawker centre, the stars also took selfies with fans and diners.

One such picture, posted to Instagram by fan account @spartacecouple, shows Ji posing with fans.

Kim also took several pictures with diners, which have gone viral on Instagram.

In addition, a netizen shared footage of the filming to TikTok, showing Kim sitting at one of the benches with his fellow hosts.

According to The Straits Times (ST), after filming their scenes they waved goodbye to the crowd and bowed to them.

Visited other locations including prawn noodle shop

The hosts also visited several attractions besides Lau Pa Sat.

Footage on Instagram showed that they dropped by Mandai Bird Paradise and Haji Lane on Sunday (5 Nov), apparently for more filming.

The stars also visited a prawn noodle eatery in the vicinity and paid a visit to a foot spa.

South Korean actress Jeon So-min was missing from the scenes, as she had left the show on 30 Oct after six years.

While this is the first time Running Man has shot scenes in Singapore, they have visited the country before.

Back in 2013 and 2014, they held fan meets and in 2022, Haha was spotted shopping at a Raffles City supermarket.

Featured image adapted from @spartacecouple on Instagram and @runningman_stan on Instagram.