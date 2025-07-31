Woman in Thailand runs over & drags homeless man with car at temple, walks away after parking

Woman runs over homeless man at temple carpark, walks away without helping

A shocking scene of a woman in Thailand appearing to walk away callously after running over a homeless man at a temple has drawn widespread criticism online.

CCTV footage shows her driving directly over an elderly man seated on the ground as she attempted to park her car.

The man has since undergone surgery for his injuries.

According to Thairath, the incident occurred on 28 July, and police have launched an investigation.

Drives over man in temple car park

In the clip, a silver SUV is seen entering the temple grounds through the gate at around 7.50am.

Just beyond the entrance, an elderly man is seated on the ground near the edge of the driveway.

Moments later, the vehicle drives directly over him, as though unaware of his presence.

It pauses briefly as the brakes are applied upon impact, but then continues forward after a short hesitation.

The man is dragged several metres beneath the vehicle’s front wheel.

His screams of pain can be heard as the car manoeuvres into a parking space.

Once the car is parked, a woman steps out and appears to acknowledge the injured man by clasping her hands together.

She then gestures to a nearby monk, drawing his attention to the man on the ground. Several passers-by are seen observing the scene.

After appearing to notify the monk, the woman retrieves items from the back of her car and walks away.

Victim in critical condition, investigation ongoing

According to MGR Online, the injured man is believed to be homeless.

The 63-year-old had been seen wandering around the temple grounds over the past week.

Witnesses said he relied on a cane to walk and was often spotted resting near the gate where the incident occurred.

The woman who drove the SUV is reportedly a regular visitor to the temple, frequently offering alms to monks.

After the incident, she is said to have travelled to another province to continue making merit.

Police confirmed they were notified of the incident and have since seized the vehicle for further investigation.

In response to public concern, authorities clarified that emergency services had been alerted promptly.

However, due to heavy morning traffic and the public holiday, the ambulance’s arrival was delayed.

Nakhon Pathom Hospital, which is currently treating the man, stated that he suffered a fractured spine and significant blood loss. Surgery was scheduled for today (31 July).

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many condemning the apparent lack of compassion shown by the driver and bystanders alike.

