Car driver hits delivery rider & speeds towards Clementi coffeeshop, crashes into bollards

Bollards stop car from crashing into Clementi coffeeshop on 28 July

On Monday (28 July) evening, a Toyota car crashed into the bollards near a coffeeshop in Clementi after its driver lost control of the vehicle.

As the car sped towards the coffeeshop, it also crashed into a delivery rider and another car.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred at the carpark near Block 449 Clementi Avenue 3 at about 6.35pm on Monday (28 July).

As the driver allegedly lost control of her beige car, the vehicle collided with a motorcycle and a black car.

It then sped towards the dining area of the coffeeshop but came to a halt upon hitting the bollards.

Photographs showed that the front of the car was seriously damaged from the impact. The car’s license plate had also broken off and somehow landed on the windshield.

Meanwhile, the ‘stalwart’ bollard suffered significant damage and leaned on a tilt.

“Everyone was thankful that the bollard had stopped the car, or someone might have died,” a coffeeshop employee said.

Driver repeatedly apologises to delivery rider

During the accident, a motorcyclist was knocked to the ground and suffered an arm injury.

Another staff member at the coffeeshop identified her as a delivery rider. They explained that the rider remained on the ground but could still speak.

Medical staff from a nearby clinic arrived at the scene to help the victim.

The elderly car driver reportedly appeared shocked and kept apologising to the injured rider.

The beige car had also reportedly collided with a parked black car during the crash.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital

The police told MS News that the accident involved two cars and a motorcycle.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedics conveyed a 26-year-old female motorcyclist to National University Hospital in a conscious state.

The 83-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

