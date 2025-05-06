Car crashes into café in Tanjong Katong while reversing, 77-year-old driver taken to hospital

Reversing car crashes into Tanjong Katong café, breaks through railing

An alleged parking mishap by a car resulted in it reversing into a café in Tanjong Katong and causing two injuries.

The incident occurred at around 10.35am on 4 May on Poole Road near the intersection with Tanjong Katong Road.

A resident claimed to Shin Min Daily News that a car attempted to park in a space on the roadside and accidentally hit a dustbin in front of a house.

The driver reversed but allegedly lost control of his vehicle, which crashed through a green railing into the outside seating area of the café.

Online photos showed the car backed up against the wall of the dining area while several people gathered around.

Two ambulances also showed up at the scene to render aid.

The resident eyewitness said a customer seated in the outside dining area received a fright from the crash.

He also reported the car driver as an elderly man and said the tow truck arrived soon after the accident.

Driver & man taken to hospital

The police told MS News that they believed the car self-skidded along Poole Road towards Crescent Road.

The 77-year-old male car driver and a 46-year-old man were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

They added that the car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they brought two people to Changi General Hospital from 214 Tanjong Katong Road.

Shin Min reported that the car and damaged railings had been removed. The area was cordoned off by cones and tape.

The accident had cracked the floor tiles in the area and left glass fragments around, but the café opened as usual.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu via Shin Min Daily News.