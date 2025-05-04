Elderly man sent to hospital after crashing car into polling station at Anderson Secondary School

76-year-old man was taking over car when it crashed into wall at polling station

An elderly man was sent to the hospital after crashing his car into a polling station at Anderson Secondary School on Polling Day (3 May).

Footage of the accident was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing the car slamming into a wall at the school in Ang Mo Kio.

Car at polling station moves with man halfway into driver’s seat

The video, posted by a car behind, started with a woman walking away from the driver’s seat of the stationary car in the school’s driveway.

A man dressed in black was seen entering the driver’s seat.

However, the car started moving off with the man still halfway into the driver’s seat.

Car speeds into polling station with man dangling out the door

The car proceeds to speed off with the man dangling out of the door.

It appears to swipe a white car slightly and carries on into the school, with the woman gripping her head in shock.

The man was seen falling onto the ground as the woman runs over towards him.

76-year-old man sent to hospital unconscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a traffic accident at about 3.25pm on Saturday (3 May).

It took place at the pickup point of a polling station at Anderson Secondary School.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a 76-year-old man was taking over the car from his daughter, when the car surged forward and crashed into the wall of the school,” SPF added.

He was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 3.30pm, told MS News that it conveyed him to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Another three people suffered minor injuries, but declined to be taken to hospital after being assessed.

No foul play is suspected, said the police, whose investigations are ongoing.

