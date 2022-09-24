Russian Embassy In S’pore Calls Out Straits Times For Picture Usage, Claims Its Misleading

Russian Embassy In Singapore Calls Out Straits Times For Picture Usage In 23 Sep Newspaper

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has continued for months since it began at the beginning of the year.

Although much has been reported about the military operation, the Russian Embassy in Singapore recently claimed that a report in The Straits Times (ST) was misleading.

Citing a report about the shelling of a market in Donetsk, the Embassy says the accompanying photo depicted an act of terror caused by NATO projectiles used by Ukraine.

Russian Embassy in Singapore says misleading picture shows act of terror caused by missiles used by Ukraine

On Friday (23 Sep), the Embassy of Russia in Singapore penned a Facebook post sharing their disappointment over the ST report.

In the post, they explain that an article titled ‘Missile strike, bombing ahead of referendums on joining Russia’ – published on Friday’s (23 Sep) edition of the newspaper had used a misleading picture.

The image in question depicts a firefighter embracing a woman in front of what appears to be a destroyed school bus.

The Russian Embassy believes that the picture was from the aftermath of a “terrorist act” and that the projectiles used were from NATO and used by Ukraine.

However, the caption underneath the picture mentioned that the bus was destroyed by “Russian strikes”.

They added this is not the first time the Ukrainian army had shelled civilian infrastructure in the city of Donetsk, and that it was one of one of the main reasons for Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Noting that the picture was reprinted from Reuters, the Embassy urged the newspaper to be more “critical” about the information published.

At the time of this article, ST has yet to respond to the Russian Embassy of Singapore.

