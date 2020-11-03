Singapore Will Stop Issuance Of $1,000 Note To Lower Risks Of Money Laundering

Singaporeans might be familiar with the navy $50 dollar note, but sightings of its purple $1,000 counterpart is far more elusive.

However, on Tuesday (3 Nov), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) announced that it will be discontinuing the $1,000 note from 2021.

This is so that they can lower risks of money laundering and terrorism financing.

$1,000 note to be discontinued from 1 Jan 2021

In a press release on Tuesday (3 Nov), the Singapore central bank announced that the $1,000 note will be discontinued from 1 Jan 2021.

MAS says the move will help lower the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing linked to large-denomination notes.

Singapore is apparently not the only country to phase out notes of higher monetary. In 2014, the European Central Bank also started phasing out its largest €500 note.

Discontinued note can still be used for payment

Though discontinued in the very near future, the $1,000 note will continue to be legal tender and can be used as a form of payment.

In light of the discontinuation, MAS says it will “make available sufficient quantities of other denominations” to meet demand.

The $100 note will be the ‘area of focus’ of this effort, since it is the next higher denomination after the $1,000 note.

The central bank also urges Singaporeans to use electronic payments such as PayNow and FAST.

$1,000 note — a collectable in the future?

With the discontinuation of the $1,000 note, the purple note may very well become turn into a collectable.

Do you happen to have some $1,000 note at home? If so, do you plan on keeping or using it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

