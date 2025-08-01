Man in army uniform appears to vape on public bus, placed in SAF custody

Man in SAF uniform puts apparent vape into mouth on public bus, lets out puff of smoke

A young man wearing a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) No. 4 uniform has been caught on video appearing to vape on a public bus.

In the clip posted by sgfollowsall and recirculated online, including on Reddit, the man is seen sitting in the back row of the bus, with his eyes closed.

From time to time, he put a pink device that appears to be an e-vaporiser, or vape, to his mouth.

After tugging on it a few times, he leaned his head back on the wall of the bus to rest.

Another SAF personnel sat in front of him with his eyes closed, apparently unaware of what was going on behind him.

In the same video taken at another angle, the man appeared to put the device in his mouth again.

He then let out a stream of smoke from his mouth before resting his head on the wall again.

Man identified, placed in SAF custody: MINDEF

In response to queries from MS News, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said it is looking into the video.

The individual in the clip has been identified and placed in SAF custody to assist with investigations.

SAF takes a “serious view” on the possession and use of vapes by service personnel, the ministry noted, adding:

This is both a matter of military discipline and an offence under national law.

Service personnel subject to disciplinary action for vape offences

The purchase, possession and use of vapes is illegal in Singapore.

Those found guilty of possessing or using pods containing etomidate — classified as a poison under the Poisons Act — face up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to S$10,000.

For service personnel, those caught possessing or using vapes will be subject to disciplinary actions, MINDEF said.

These include a fine of up to S$1,000 for possession or use. If the vapes are laced with controlled substances, they could face detention.

SAF provides counselling & support for service personnel

Service personnel who need help are encouraged to speak to their commanders or medical officers, MINDEF said.

The SAF also provides cessation counselling and support services for these individuals.

This is part of its awareness and education efforts, which it undertakes besides enforcement, the ministry added.

