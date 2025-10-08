Become a sake tastemaker without leaving S’pore as Sake Matsuri’s The Jewel Edition brings Japan to you

Sake Matsuri Singapore returns for its 11th edition at Jewel Changi Airport with a special Halloween twist

There’s something about sake that feels quietly elegant.

It doesn’t shout for attention, just brings you in with a sip. It’s the kind of drink that says you’ve grown out of quick shots and are ready to appreciate the good stuff.

Luckily, you don’t need to fly to Japan to experience that.

Sake Matsuri Singapore returns for its 11th edition from 31 Oct to 2 Nov, this time taking over Jewel Changi Airport with The Jewel Edition. This bi-annual event is a premium, sensory dive into Japanese craftsmanship, culture, and, of course, sake.

First-class flight of flavour, no boarding pass required

Forget your usual soju or cocktails — this is where you start tasting like a connoisseur.

At Sake Matsuri’s tasting sessions, guests can sample from over 400 different sakes flown in from across Japan. The selection ranges from rare heritage labels to bold, experimental blends that challenge what you think sake can be.

A ticket gives you free rein over a two or three-hour free-flow sake tasting session, letting you sip and discover at your own pace.

You might find yourself drawn to bottles like Hiran Hyakka, with its cute Shiba Inu design. Featuring notes of toasty cookies and tropical fruit, you can even pair this sparkling sake with curry.

Or try the Haccoba Coffee Shop, a craft sake co-fermented with Ethiopian coffee beans and aged in whisky barrels. The result is a smooth blend that sits somewhere between a cold brew and a fine spirit.

For those craving something even more exclusive, the Premium Sake Tasting Experience takes you beyond the basics. It’s a curated session that showcases rare and luxury sakes that most people never get to try.

Expect standouts like Tatenokawa Nehan, made from a 150-year-old revived rice strain, and the award-winning Ishizuchi Vanquish, made from exclusively grown rice and known for its clean, elegant profile.

And if you’ve ever wanted to learn how to actually taste sake like a pro, two on-site masterclasses will be happening during the festival on 31 Oct and 1 Nov.

Listen to SAKE Street’s Hansel Tan break down how new-generation brewers are reinventing tradition, or explore global sake trends and creative pairings with Aaron Hao from Sake Base.

Perfect for anyone who wants to sound like they know their stuff — and actually mean it.

Japan comes alive at the Jewel vortex

Stepping into this year’s festival will feel like walking through a slice of Tokyo.

The organisers have recreated a Toyosu-style fish market, where guests can browse fresh seafood, seasonal produce, and ingredients flown from Japan’s famed Toyosu Market.

Pick what catches your eye, and have it cooked on-site by Chef Anthony Yong from speciality Japanese restaurants, Tensei and Yoppi.

Beyond the food, there’s plenty to shop for.

You’ll find beautifully furoshiki-wrapped sake bottles designed by artists from local charity Extra•Ordinary People, each one featuring quirky prints created by artists with special needs.

These furoshiki wrapping cloths are available for purchase. If you purchase a bottle of sake, you can receive it at a special discounted price. It’s a thoughtful way to bring home a piece of Japan while supporting local art.

Design lovers can also pick up the limited-edition Glassbacca sake tasting glass, developed with Japan’s National Research Institute of Brewing. The glass is a collector’s item for anyone serious about their sake experience.

And if you’re more into handcrafted leather, homegrown brand Crafune will be on-site offering customisable sake bags and luggage tags.

Sake Matsuri celebrates Halloween after dark

When the sun sets, A Spirited Sake Night takes over.

During the evening sessions on 31 Oct and 1 Nov, the festival transforms into a Halloween-themed sake party. These sessions will feature live DJs, free-flow pours, and prizes for the best costumes.

Expect soulful Asian grooves by DJ Hiddy on Friday and vinyl-only sets by DJ Itch on Saturday — perfect for sipping and swaying under Jewel’s iconic rain vortex.

For something more chill, head to the Listening Lounge, where Audio-Technica and Vinyl Kakis are curating a sake-and-vinyl pairing experience that sounds as smooth as it tastes.

For the curious and the cultured

Sake Matsuri’s Jewel Edition isn’t just a drinking event — it’s a way to travel through taste.

It’s for those who want to know the story behind their drink and the craft in each bottle.

So if you’ve ever wanted to be that friend who actually knows their sake, this might just be your weekend.

Where: Jewel Changi Airport

When: 31 Oct to 2 Nov 2025

Tickets: From $60 for regular sessions, $80 for Halloween nights, $128 for VIP Passes (includes exclusive lounge access, extra sessions, and premium discounts).

You can book tickets at Sake Matsuri’s website.

Featured image courtesy of Sake Matsuri Singapore.