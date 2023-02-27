Saliva Test Kits Used To Root Out Drug Users At S’pore Checkpoints, Results In 10 Mins

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Saliva Test Kits Are Light, Compact & Detect Drug Abusers More Efficiently: Minister

From the frequent drug raids conducted, it’s clear that Singapore is fighting hard to protect our population from the scourge of drugs.

Besides raids, another way to enforce our anti-drug laws is to root out drug abusers even before they enter our borders.

That’s why we are now using saliva test kits to detect them at our checkpoints.

One of the best features of these kits is that the results can be out in just 10 minutes.

Saliva test kits deployed since January

The use of the saliva test kits was revealed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Monday (27 Feb).

In his speech, he said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has been deploying them at our checkpoints since last month (January).

This is meant to deter Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) from abusing drugs overseas, which is an offence.

They’re being used at roadblocks too

Besides checkpoints, the saliva test kits will be used at “inland enforcement operations” — e.g. police roadblocks.

In fact, the police and CNB have already started conducting joint roadblock operations, Associate Professor Faishal said.

They started this month, and are also meant to detect drug abusers.

More efficient way to detect drug abusers

Elaborating on the saliva test kits, the minister said they’re a more efficient way to detect drug abusers.

As they’re light and compact, they’re easy for officers to carry around to conduct on-site preliminary screening.

The tests are also non-invasive, requiring just saliva taken via a swab of the suspect’s tongue.

Perhaps best of all, the results will be out after a turnaround time of an average of 10 minutes, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Similar to a Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test (ART), red lines will appear if certain drugs are present, Associate Professor Faishal said.

That means the tool will improve the operational effectiveness of the CNB as they assess potential drug abuse at the scene.

They detect a wide variety of drugs

The saliva test kits work by detecting a wide variety of drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine and cannabis.

They can also detect substances formed when the body breaks down or digests a drug — hence finding evidence of drug abuse a while after the offence is committed.

However, the authorities will do a “double check” even if a suspect tests positive.

That means they’ll be subject to further investigations, including testing, just to make sure.

Concern over drug abuse among youths

Thankfully, Singapore’s drug situation remains under control even as drug use continues to rise globally, Associate Professor Faishal said.

However, the Government is concerned over drug abuse among youths, some of whom hold a more permissive attitude towards drugs.

Thus, besides enforcement, CNB will expand preventive drug education (PDE) in schools.

They’re working with the Ministry of Education (MOE) to ensure all primary and secondary schools conduct at least one PDE programme per year.

