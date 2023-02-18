Woman With 2-Month-Old Infant Arrested For Suspected Drug Offences In Sembawang

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

32-Year-Old Woman With Infant Suspected Of Drug Offences During & After Pregnancy

One reason why the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has been unfailingly carrying out drug enforcement operations is to protect our future generations from the scourge of drugs.

This aim was clearly illustrated when a woman was arrested for suspected drug offences in Sembawang.

Latest CNB anti-drug operation was from 6-17 Feb

In a news release on Saturday (18 Feb), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said they’d carried out another islandwide anti-drug operation recently.

This time, it lasted about two weeks from 6-17 Feb.

It covered locations including Hougang, Jurong and Tampines.

Woman suspected of drug offences had infant in Sembawang unit

Notably, one of the raids took place at a residential unit in the vicinity of Sembawang Drive on 9 Feb.

There, they arrested a 32-year-old woman and seized a small amount of heroin, ‘Ice’ and various drug paraphernalia.

Also in the unit was her two-month-old infant.

CNB officer saddened that woman may have abused drugs during pregnancy

The woman had been under investigation for drug offences since last year, CNB said.

That’s why she was suspected to have abused drugs during her pregnancy, as well as after it.

CNB officer Marlina Djumadi, who took part in the raid, said she was “saddened” to find out that the suspect could’ve abused drugs during her pregnancy as this would possibly endanger her newborn child’s health, adding,

Drug abuse is not a victimless crime – it has dire consequences on families and innocent children.

Station Inspector Djumadi is a mother herself, and feels that parents would always do things in the best interests of their children.

Thus, she hopes the woman will get the help she needs to become a better carer, protector and provider for her child.

The infant has been placed in the custody of a relative.

133 suspects arrested in latest raids

Including the woman, a total of 133 suspects were arrested in the latest raids, CNB said.

Controlled drugs with an estimated street value of about S$231,600 were also seized, comprising:

about 64g of heroin 528g of ‘Ice’ 94g of cannabis 512g of ketamine 5g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) 670g of ‘Ecstasy’ tablets 214 Tapentadol tablets three bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated.

Other drug raids involving minors

Unfortunately, the Sembawang Drive case wasn’t the only time minors were found in units with drugs present.

In October 2020, a three-year-old girl was found in an Yishun unit where three suspected drug offenders were arrested — one of them was her parent.

During another raid in Lengkok Bahru in November 2020, two boys aged five years old and four months old were found in a unit as their mothers were arrested in front of them.

In July 2021, three young children including a 10-month-old baby were found at locations where suspected illegal drug activities took place.

Our hearts go out to the innocent children involved, and hope they’ll be well taken care of.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.