5-Year-Old & 4-Month-Old Boys Present During Arrest Of Their Mothers For Suspected Drug Activities

Due to the possible death penalty for drug offences in Singapore, some might think that we’re a drug-free country.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the case, as the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) is still busy doing regular drug busts.

Our drug problem is real, and it’s even affecting children — like the 2 young ones whose mothers were arrested in front of them during a drug raid in Lengkok Bahru.

They were 5-year-old and 4-month-old boys.

CNB conducts islandwide drug raids

CNB officers conducted drug raids in several locations across Singapore on Monday (23 Nov).

One was at a residential unit near Lengkok Bahru, CNB said in a news release on Saturday (28 Nov).

6 packets of “Ice”, weighing about 3g, were found there.

4 people arrested in total

Subsequently, 3 people who were in the unit were arrested as they were suspected of being drug offenders:

a 29-year-old Singaporean man a 26-year-old Singaporean man a 19-year-old Singaporean woman

Later, one more person returned to the unit — a 26-year-old Singaporean woman.

Officers found drug paraphernalia on her, and she was also arrested, for suspected drug activities.

2 children brought to the flat by their mothers

More troubling were the 2 children found by the CNB at the flat.

One of them was a 4-month-old boy, who is the son of the 19-year-old woman.

He was brought by the woman to the unit, where she abused drugs with the 2 men, the CNB said.

The 5-year-old boy is the son of the 26-year-old woman who arrived later.

Both boys were present when their mothers were arrested.

They have been placed in the custody of their next-of-kin, CNB said.

“Appropriate arrangements” regarding the welfare of both children were made, they added.

2 others arrested in Sumang Lane

Separately, 2 other suspected drug offenders were arrested in Sumang Lane on the same day.

They are:

a 39-year-old Singaporean man a 46-year-old female permanent resident

The man was arrested first, and he was brought back to his flat in the estate, which is in Punggol.

The woman was arrested when she returned to the flat.

Drugs found include ‘Ice’ & ‘Ecstasy’

In the flat, 15 packets of drugs were found.

They comprised about 339g of “Ice”, 7 tablets of “Ecstasy” and 90 tablets of Erimin-5.

The packets of “Ice” found at Sumang Lane.

5 bottles and a packet containing liquid were also discovered. The liquid is believed to be methamphetamine.

They were hidden in packaging that appeared to be designed to resemble skincare products.

Drug paraphernalia were also seized.

2 more arrested in Pasir Panjang

In what the CNB called a follow-up to the Sumang Lane raid, officers also raided an industrial unit in Pasir Panjang.

They arrested:

a 47-year-old Singaporean man a 28-year-old foreign woman

From the man, 0.1g of “Ice” and 60 tablets of Erimin-5 were found on his person.

1g of “Ice” was also discovered in his place of residence, which is near Balestier Road.

Another Punggol flat raided

On Thursday (26 Nov), the CNB were in action again.

This time, they raided a flat near Edgefield Plains, also in Punggol.

They arrested 3 people:

a 25-year-old Singaporean man a 24-year-old Singaporean woman another 25-year-old Singaporean man

While the 1st 2 suspects were found by officers first, the other man was hiding in a storeroom cleverly hidden behind a false wall.

He put up a struggle as he was being arrested, and the officers had to use some amount of force.

Drugs & cash found in flat

During a search of the flat, the CNB seized an array of drugs.

The stash included 32 packets of about 631g of “Ice”, 3 packets of about 113g of cannabis and 16 tablets of “Ecstasy” tablets were seized.

The packets of “Ice” and cannabis that were found.

They also found cash amounting to about $25,393.

Youngest suspect arrested is 16 years old

The recent series of drug raids was conducted from 23-27 Nov, the CNB said.

87 suspects were arrested, and the youngest was a 16-year-old male Singaporean who’s suspected of abusing drugs.

The total drug haul was:

About 1,118g of “Ice” 764g of heroin 149g of cannabis 1g of ketamine 1,415g of New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) 77 tablets of “Ecstasy” 155 tablets of Erimin-5 2 stamps of LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) 5 bottles and a packet of liquid believed to be liquid methamphetamine

The estimated worth of these drugs is almost $400,000.

Young minds are impressionable

The CNB is currently investigating all the suspects, but our hearts go out to the 2 innocent children involved.

While drug activities shouldn’t be partaken of by anyone regardless of age, they especially shouldn’t be introduced into the lives of those who’re so young, as this might cause irreparable trauma to impressionable minds.

We hope they will be well taken care of from now on.

