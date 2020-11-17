CNB Finds Drugs & Weapons Including Knives & Parang In Balestier Raid

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers work tirelessly to keep Singapore drug free.

Between 16 to 17 Nov, CNB officers conducted several drug busts in multiple locations.

The successful operation concluded with the discovery of a large assortment of drugs.

But perhaps the most surprising thing were the weapons CNB confiscated, including a ‘Karambit’ knife and a parang.

CNB officers find knives, parang & bat in Balestier raid

On Monday (16 Nov) evening, CNB officers raided a hotel near Balestier Road.

During the raid, a 25-year-old man put up a violent struggle and officers used force to subdue him.

Officers found a packet of about 1g of ‘ice’ and a bottle of liquid suspected to contain GHB at the scene.

Later, they also recovered a ‘Karambit’ knife on the man.

A thorough search of his vehicle also led CNB officers to find 2 watermelon knives, a parang, and a baseball bat.

Besides that, they also discovered other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

From the Balestier hotel raid, the 25-year-old man, a 24-year-old female and a 19-year-old female were arrested.

Large amount of drugs found at Somme Road

In the late afternoon on Monday (16 Nov), a drug bust also occurred at Somme Road.

CNB officers seized 3 packets of about 37g of ‘ice’ and 11 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets from a 34-year-old male.

They then escorted the suspected drug trafficker to his hideout within the same vicinity.

There, officers found the following:

20 packets (1.276kg) of ‘Ice’

11 packets (342g) of cannabis

14 packets (46g) of ketamine

161 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets

18 Erimin-5 tablets

6 LSD stamps

1 bottle of liquid possibly containing GHB

Apart from various drug paraphernalia, they also recovered cash amounting to $14,000 in the hideout. The 34-year-old was promptly arrested.

Drug suspects currently under investigation

The next morning on Tuesday (17 Nov), officers conducted a follow-up operation at a residential unit at Yishun Ring Road.

A 25-year-old male was found with an Erimin-5 tablet and 20 ‘Yaba’ tablets, along with 10 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and $4,250 in cash in his vehicle.

He was also arrested.

Investigations of the suspects involved in drug activities are currently ongoing.

It never pays to do drugs

From the successful drug raids, a total of 1.314kg of ‘Ice’ were seized, reportedly enough to feed the addiction of about 750 abusers for a week.

Kudos to the CNB officers for their continued efforts in keeping Singapore a safe, drug-free nation.

We hope the recent operation sends a clear signal to drug offenders that it never pays to do drugs.

