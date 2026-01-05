‘Watch out for crocodiles’: Large saltwater croc spotted on Sungei Buloh shore near warning sign

3-metre saltwater crocodile spotted resting near warning sign at Sungei Buloh on 2 Jan

A warning sign at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve could not have been more apt on 2 Jan, when a large saltwater crocodile was spotted resting calmly along the shore just metres away.

“Watch out for crocodiles,” the sign read, as the reptile lay basking nearby at the water’s edge.

The sighting, captured by wildlife photographer Alastair Spykerman, quickly drew attention online, with nature enthusiasts praising both the clarity of the footage and the striking coincidence of the sign and its subject.

Saltwater crocodile basks in low tide near sign at Sungei Buloh

Speaking to MS News, the 58-year-old hobbyist photographer said he encountered the crocodile at around 5.20pm while making his way to Eagle Point for bird photography.

The video, filmed at Little Heron Deck near Kranji Reservoir Park, shows Mr Spykerman panning from an NParks railing sign to the crocodile itself.

The sign warns visitors to “stay clear of the water’s edge” as the predator lay nearby with its mouth open, revealing rows of sharp teeth.

Mr Spykerman estimated the crocodile to be about three metres long.

He said it remained largely unmoving for around 15 minutes, basking on the shore during low tide.

He also explained that the open-mouth posture was not a sign of aggression, but a common behaviour known as “gaping”, which crocodiles use to regulate their body temperature.

According to Mr Spykerman, saltwater crocodiles are regularly spotted in the area, particularly during low tide, making such sightings familiar to those who frequent the reserve.

Netizens jokingly call crocodile ‘illegal’ border crosser

The video later went viral after being shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group, garnering more than 3,500 likes and 409,000 views at the time of writing.

Many netizens expressed admiration for the animal and the clarity of the shots.

One commenter noted that a building visible across the water appeared to be a condominium in Johor Bahru, where they owned a unit.

They added that similar crocodile warning signs could be found on the Malaysian side, and claimed to have seen crocodiles and otters swimming in the sea there, including a visit from the iconic crocodile “Tailless”.

Others responded with humour.

One netizen jokingly suggested that the crocodile had crossed into Singapore illegally, calling on the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) to apprehend it.

