S’pore Man In Disbelief Over S$500 Quote For Repairs After Samsung Galaxy Note20 Shows Green Lines

Samsung Staff Allegedly Refuse To Replace Man’s Phone Screen Due To ‘Tampering’

A man’s Samsung phone started to develop green lines after a software update.

The issue is not uncommon, as many S20+ series phones have this exact issue.

Not only was he unable to get his phone screen replaced for free, but he was also told it would cost over S$500.

Samsung phone unable to get repair

Mr Goh told MS News that his Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G started to develop green lines on the screen after a software update.

A customer service officer contacted him after he sent his phone to the Samsung Service Centre at Plaza Singapura for repairs on 5 June.

They said they cannot replace his screen for free. Additionally, repairs would cost more than S$500.

This was because his phone had been “tampered with” — Mr Goh had previously replaced his phone’s rear camera metal trimming with a shop offering mobile phone repair services.

Mr Goh disagreed and tried to escalate the matter.

However, a customer service manager took the same stand.

Though she agreed that the damage was due to a Samsung OS update, and not the phone being “tampered with”, she repeated that Samsung cannot replace his screen for free.

This was the same even when the customer service manager sought advice from her higher-ups, Mr Goh said.

“The exchanges between Samsung and I were solely verbal,” he added.

Unable to use phone, may file report with CASE

According to Mr Goh, the phone has been unusable since the green lines started to appear.

However, Mr Goh does not plan to pay the quoted amount for the repair.

“Even the customer service manager herself had admitted that the software update had caused the damage to the screen of my phone, which was working fine up to the point when the software update took place, and not due to the small repair I sought for replacement of the phone camera’s metal trimming.”

Mr Goh has thought about filing a report with CASE, but has not done that or made a police report as of the time of writing.

Rather, he hopes to highlight his situation as he believes others have experienced the same when they attempted to repair their phones.

Known issue with Samsung phones

Samsung’s 20 series of phones appear to have the issue of a green line emerging after a software update.

It is apparently due to overheating.

While a Samsung user in India managed to get his phone screen replaced for free, as he showed on Twitter, it is unclear if Samsung Singapore offers the same.

Regardless, the issue has reportedly existed since 2021.

For an increasing number of users, this frustrating issue doesn’t seem to come cheap.

We’ve reached out to Samsung Singapore for comment, but they have yet to respond.

