Woman Stuck With Green Line On Samsung Phone After Updating Software, Asked To Pay S$398 For Repairs

Woman Asked To Pay S$398 To Repair Samsung Phone After Green Line Appears

In this day and age, most of us think of our phones as essential. Such items falling into disrepair can be inconvenient — especially when it results from an ill-timed update.

This was, unfortunately, the case for a woman who updated her Samsung Note 20 Ultra only to have the screen stuck with a green line.

As her warranty had already expired, the Samsung Service Centre staff told her the bill would come up to S$398.

Green line appears on Samsung phone screen after update

Posting to Facebook on 26 Feb, Kayzel shared that she had opted to update her Samsung Note 20 Ultra.

A green line then appeared and became stuck on the screen.

Kayzel proceeded to book an appointment with the Samsung Service Centre at Plaza Singapura.

While waiting in line, she realised that the man in front of her had a similar issue with a line also appearing on his phone screen.

However, as his warranty was still valid, all he had to do to repair the phone was pay labour fees.

Kayzel shared with MS News that she wasn’t as lucky since her 12-month warranty expired on 30 Dec 2021. To repair the screen, staff at the centre informed her that she would have to pay S$398.

Ultimately, she did not foot the bill as it was pretty expensive. Upset at the situation, she pointed out how she wouldn’t be facing such an issue if she chose not to update the software of her phone.

Netizens express outrage at issue

Kayzel’s post has since gone viral on Facebook, with many reportedly facing the same issue as her with their Samsung phone.

One user suggested that it could be a fault with the product batch, and Samsung should cover the repair cost.

Another netizen with a similar phone problem recommended taking a screenshot of the green line.

If the line still appeared in the screenshot, it was probably a software issue and doing a factory reset might help.

However, if it was a hardware problem, the user warned, paying for a repair would be the only way to fix it.

Yet another netizen, who had been experiencing complications with their Samsung phone, alleged that the company had poor customer service.

Whatever the case, it seems like this is one issue that plagues quite a few customers of Samsung. Hopefully, the company can figure out a solution to the matter.

MS News has reached out to Samsung Singapore for comment.

