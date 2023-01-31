Man In M’sia Drops iPhone 13 In Hot Oil, Device Comes Out Unscathed

Man Drops iPhone 13 In Hot Oil But Comes Out Fine

Over the years, the iPhone has received numerous upgrades, not only to its processing powers but also to its durability. The latest iPhone 13 models, for example, can withstand water depths of up to six meters for up to 30 minutes.

Recently, Zaiem Ainn – a fried chicken vendor from Penang, Malaysia – dropped his iPhone 13 Pro into a pot of hot oil.

Despite this, the phone emerged relatively unscathed when Zaiem scooped it back out, apart from some minor damages to the speaker.

The TikTok video showing the miraculous feat has since amassed over 885,000 views at the time of writing.

Penang fried chicken vendor drops phone into hot oil while filming

According to World of Buzz, Zaiem is a fried chicken vendor in Penang. In the TikTok clip, he was seen explaining to viewers how he goes about deep frying chicken.

As Zaiem brought his phone forward to take a closer look, he accidentally dropped his phone, submerging it into the pot of hot oil.

He then quickly scooped out his phone, hoping that it was not damaged.

iPhone 13 Pro comes out unscathed

The video then cuts to another scene of the TikTok user in his car, testing the phone out to make sure it wasn’t damaged.

While it sounded slightly muffled, the camera quality appeared unaffected and there were no obvious damages to the phone.

Ainn seemed extremely happy that his phone had not suffered damage despite having dropped it into the pot of hot oil. He even wittily captioned in the video “goreng iPhone”, as though his phone had been fried.

Netizens deeply amused by the video

Many TikTok users found the incident humorous, with many commenting jokes to poke fun at the situation. One user highlighted how this video may have proven iPhones to be oilproof.

Another netizen even commented on how this video would make a good advertisement for Apple products, as it highlights the durability of the device.

While Ainn’s phone may have come out with minimal damage, this is still something you definitely would not want to try out at home.

