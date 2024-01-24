SBS Transit Bus Stranded At Bedok Carpark Gantry After Wrong Turn, Captain Will Face Disciplinary Action

SBS Transit Bus Stranded At Bedok Carpark Gantry After Captain Makes Wrong Turn

Last Sunday (21 Jan), an SBS Transit bus ended up at a carpark gantry in Bedok after the driver made a wrong turn.

Footage of the incident showed members of the public assisting the bus out of the tight spot.

SBS Transit has since shared that the captain of the bus will face disciplinary action for the mishap.

SBS Transit Bus gets stranded at Bedok carpark gantry

Citing an eyewitness account, Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident occurred at around 2.40pm on 21 Jan.

The witness was passing by Bedok North Road when he saw the SBS Transit bus turn into the open-air carpark for HDB Blocks 701 to 705.

A video the witness took of the scene showed the vehicle reversing away from the gantry at a slow speed, mindful of a white car behind it.

Several members of the public were seen standing around the bus, directing the bus captain (BC) away from the gantry.

Adding that there were passengers aboard the bus, the witness suggested that the driver could have possibly made a wrong turn.

Bus captain facing disciplinary action

In response to queries from MS News, Ms Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, confirmed that the incident happened.

She explained that the BC who was driving bus Service 8 had a made a wrong turn along Bedok North Road. Members of the public quickly jumped in to help.

“We are thankful to the three gentlemen who came forward to assist her,” Ms Wu said. “The bus resumed its journey within five minutes with no bus stops skipped.”

“We are taking disciplinary action against the BC and apologise to the five passengers onboard,” she added.

Also read: Bus & Lorry Get Into Accident On Kranji Road, 1 Passenger Injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from TikTok.