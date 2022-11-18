Scammers Now Posing As LTA & Warning Of Overdue Bills, S$133,000 Lost By Victims

Scammers Posing As LTA Send SMSes To Victims With Phishing Link, At Least 112 Police Reports Made

One thing about scammers is that they’re constantly thinking of new ways to trick victims of their money.

A common scam involves them posing as various Government agencies, and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is now the latest to be impersonated.

Scammers have been sending people SMSes appearing to be from LTA, warning of overdue bills or fines.

About S$133,000 has already been lost by victims.

Scammers would impersonate LTA & warn of overdue bills

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) warned about the new scam on Friday (18 Nov), The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Explaining how the scam works, they said potential victims would get text messages that claimed to be from the LTA.

The SMS would purport that the recipient has unpaid or overdue bills, and they would be penalised.

Phishing link will direct users to fraudulent websites

The SMS will include a link that users are supposed to click on for more info and to make the payment.

However, the link is a phishing link that will direct them to fraudulent websites, the SPF said.

They will be prompted for their credit or debit card details and one-time passwords (OTPs).

Unauthorised transactions on victims’ cards

If victims fall for the scam and provide these details, unauthorised transactions will be charged to their cards.

At least 112 police reports have been made since 13 Oct over the scam.

Driver almost fooled by scam

A driver who received the SMS a few days ago shared on Facebook how he was almost fooled.

He “really thought” the message from LTA, he said, as it was short and sharp and was on the road when he received it.

However, he was wise enough to check on LTA’s website and realised that he had no unpaid summons.

Now knowing that it was a scam, he blocked the number and reported it, giving a tip to other users that,

The biggest giveaway is the link.

LTA doesn’t ask for payment via SMS links

In a Facebook post on Friday (18 Nov), the LTA said that they were aware of the scam.

They also told the public that they never ask for payment via links in their SMS alerts on offence notices, vehicle registration and licensing matters.

The agency advised people to avoid clicking on URL links in unsolicited text messages and emails.

We should also verify the authenticity of any info sent to us with official sources or websites.

Personal or Internet banking details and OTPs should never be shared with anybody, the SPF said. If suspicious card transactions are detected, the bank should be contacted immediately and the card cancelled.

Report potential LTA scammers to the police

Even if you haven’t been targeted yet, it doesn’t mean you won’t be targeted in future.

So if you or someone you know gets a suspicious SMS related to LTA, do call the police at 1800-255-0000 or file a report online—dial “999” only when urgent police assistance is required.

All info will be kept in confidence.

For more info, visit the Scam Alert website or call the Anti-Scam Hotline at 1800-722-6688.

