New DBS SMS Phishing Scam Emerges

In the wake of the recent OCBC scam, another variant has appeared, now targeting customers of another bank.

The scammers are now impersonating DBS Bank and are targeting their customers through a phishing link sent via SMS.

DBS Bank is now urging all customers to be wary of the new scam and refrain from clicking on links sent through SMS messages.

New DBS scam invites customers to click on SMS link

In a Facebook post shared on Wednesday (19 Jan), DBS Bank warned its customers of a new SMS phishing scam.

They shared a screenshot of what the phishing SMS looks like.

In the screenshot, DBS also circled the link and warned their customers not to click it as this is not a legitimate SMS from the bank.

For eagle-eyed customers, you may be able to spot the number 6 in the link, further proving the illegitimacy of the SMS.

DBS provides tips to not fall for SMS scams

DBS provided additional tips for anyone who may come across these messages.

They reiterated the fact that the bank would never ask for one’s account details or OTP, either through the phone, email or SMS.

Additionally, they reassured their customers that they are actively taking down these sites.

You can also refer to these tips in the following infographic to better protect yourself against scams.

Share scam prevention tips with friends & family

With the recent news of hefty sums wiped from the accounts of unsuspecting customers, it’s imperative now more than ever to be alert of the latest types of scams.

It may also be wise to warn one another, friends or family, of these prevention tips so we are all protected from these scams.

Featured image adapted from u/kimmyganny on Reddit & DBS.